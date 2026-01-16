Catena Media P.L.C: Catena Media launches MRKTPLAYS+ to expand strategic partnerships in North American iGaming

Catena Media today announces a strategic evolution of its successful MRKTPLAYS subaffiliation platform, designed to meet market demand and deepen long-term partnerships across the regulated North American online casino and sports betting markets.

The launch of MRKTPLAYS+ enhances Catena Media's existing subaffiliation model, introduced in 2025, by adding a modular partnership framework built to accelerate partner growth for publishers and adjacent digital businesses that have demonstrated product-market fit.

Alongside standard campaign access, MRKTPLAYS+ will offer tailored marketing and operational support including content and marketing advisory services, as well as working capital solutions and minority equity participation - all in accordance with partner needs and maturity.

The expanded offering will help high-potential partners scale more efficiently while strengthening long-term collaboration within Catena Media's partnership network.

Pierre Cadena, Catena Media Chief Operating Officer, said: "MRKTPLAYS+ is a natural evolution of our subaffiliation model. It enables us to work more closely with selected partners by combining access to campaigns with operational support and, where appropriate, strategic capital. This approach is designed to support sustainable partner growth while reinforcing the quality, resilience and diversification of our revenue streams."

The MRKTPLAYS+ launch aligns with Catena Media's broader strategy of diversifying revenue streams, deepening strategic partnerships and building scalable platforms that support long-term value creation. The platform will be open to partners globally, with a core focus on North America.

Contact details for further information:

Manuel Stan, CEO

Email: manuel.stan@catenamedia.com

Pierre Cadena, COO

Email: pierre.cadena@catenamedia.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@catenamedia.com

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons above on 19 January 2026 at 19:00 CET.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.