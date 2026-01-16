Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 17.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga Metals bestätigt weitere massive Titan-Treffer - Ressourcenmomentum nimmt Fahrt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WFP | ISIN: US26605Q3048 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.01.26 | 21:59
1,420 US-Dollar
-20,67 % -0,370
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EASON TECHNOLOGY LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASON TECHNOLOGY LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 20:00 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eason Technology Limited Announces Receipt of a Warning Letter from NYSE American

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF) today announced that it has received a warning letter from NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange") regarding the Company's non-compliance with Section 401(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide").

Section 401(a) of the Company Guide requires a listed company "to make immediate public disclosure of all material information concerning its affairs" and "when such disclosure is to be made between 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., Eastern Time, it is essential that the Exchange be notified at least ten minutes prior to the announcement."

The warning letter relates to the Company's filing of a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 9, 2026, disclosing a material purchase of real estate and the execution of an agreement relating to a material sale of the Company's securities. The Exchange determined that in disclosing material information on January 9, 2026 regarding material transactions entered into on December 16, 2025 and December 29, 2025, the Company failed to comply with Section 401(a) of the Company Guide.

Eason Technology acknowledges the Exchange's concerns and is taking steps to enhance its procedures for disseminating material information to ensure future compliance with the Company Guide.

In accordance with Section 401(j) of the Company Guide, Eason Technology is disclosing this warning letter publicly.

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

SOURCE Eason Technology Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.