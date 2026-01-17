International Property Alerts: Nyala Villas Introduces Wellness-Focused Homes in Bali's Nyang Nyang Cliffs

ULUWATU, BALI / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2026 / High above the white sands of Nyang Nyang Beach, a new collection of villas is quietly taking shape. Nyala Villas has unveiled ten wellness-focused residences in one of Bali's most unspoilt coastal settings, offering a slower, more considered approach to both living and investment. Set within protected green surroundings, the villas sit on the cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean, where the sound of the waves and open skies shape daily life. While Nyang Nyang feels remote, it remains closely connected to Uluwatu and Bali's wider lifestyle and short stay rental market, which continues to attract wellness travellers, surfers, and long-stay international visitors. Each villa has been designed around wellbeing rather than excess. Sunrise yoga decks, hot and cold plunge pools, saunas, outdoor rain showers, and private rooftop terraces are integrated into every home. Developed in collaboration with Swatch Architects, the design blends modern lines with natural materials and subtle Moroccan influences, creating spaces that feel calm, grounded, and in tune with their surroundings.

While lifestyle is central, Nyala Villas has also been carefully structured from an investment perspective. Early buyers will receive a 12% guaranteed net income for the first three years, subject to the project's terms and conditions, with projected rental returns estimated between 12% and 18% thereafter. As Bali's tourism market continues to evolve, demand for high-quality, wellness- oriented accommodation remains strong, particularly in quieter coastal locations. The project will be released through a private Launch Day model, offering early registrants priority access to the first allocation of villas.

This initial release includes a series of launch-only advantages, such as preferential pricing on selected units, an upgrade from fully furnished to turnkey, and a curated set of Bali experiences. These may include flights and a hosted handover stay, available exclusively during the initial allocation window. Launch pricing for the initial release starts from USD $199,000 for selected units, tied specifically to the private Launch Day allocation. Owners benefit from a fully managed experience, with an all-in management fee of 18% covering bookings, marketing, housekeeping, and ongoing maintenance. A dedicated online portal allows owners to track performance transparently, while one-, two-, and three bedroom layouts are delivered fully furnished and ready for personal use or rental. Beyond the development itself, Nyala Villas places emphasis on responsible growth. For every villa sold, the developer has committed to building a home for a local Balinese family, ensuring the project gives back to the community it becomes part of. To learn more, visit nyalavillas.com

Nyala Villas is a Bali-based property development brand focused on creating thoughtfully designed, wellness-led homes in distinctive coastal locations. The company combines contemporary architecture, natural materials, and lifestyle-driven amenities to deliver residences that support both mindful living and long-term value. Working with experienced architects and local partners, Nyala Villas prioritises sustainable development, transparent investment structures, and responsible community impact. Each project is carefully curated to appeal to modern homeowners and international investors seeking quality, calm, and authenticity in Bali's evolving real estate market.

