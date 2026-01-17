Payroll4Construction Compiles Resource Article Following Big Beautiful Bill Changes

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, the construction payroll service from Foundation Software has released a new educational article, "Contractor Tax Prep 2026: Practical Moves After the Big Beautiful Bill," for contractors and construction professionals looking for more information as the industry heads into the first full tax-filing cycle under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law 119-21).

The resource breaks down how recent federal tax changes affect contractors in practical, day-to-day terms, outlining key 2026 planning areas and year-end considerations that often require coordination between accounting, operations, payroll teams and CPAs.

Key areas highlighted include:

Equipment and software expensing decisions tied to in-service dates

Potential changes to revenue timing for qualifying residential jobs

Federal income-tax treatment changes for overtime and tips, with employer payroll taxes still applying

Financing considerations related to incentive phase-downs and interest limits

A year-end checklist that aligns accounting, payroll and job reporting before December 31

It also outlines how construction-specific systems can support compliance and preparation, particularly when it comes to payroll accuracy, certified payroll reporting and multi-state withholding. Payroll4Construction specifically can be a valuable resource for contractors looking to ensure year-end payroll data is accurate and ready for tax filing.

The full article, "Contractor Tax Prep 2026: Practical Moves After the Big Beautiful Bill," is available now on the Payroll4Construction website. Click here to check it out.

Payroll4Construction

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

