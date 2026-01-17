Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 17.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga Metals bestätigt weitere massive Titan-Treffer - Ressourcenmomentum nimmt Fahrt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2026 20:26 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Payroll4Construction Compiles Resource Article Following Big Beautiful Bill Changes

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, the construction payroll service from Foundation Software has released a new educational article, "Contractor Tax Prep 2026: Practical Moves After the Big Beautiful Bill," for contractors and construction professionals looking for more information as the industry heads into the first full tax-filing cycle under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law 119-21).

The resource breaks down how recent federal tax changes affect contractors in practical, day-to-day terms, outlining key 2026 planning areas and year-end considerations that often require coordination between accounting, operations, payroll teams and CPAs.

Key areas highlighted include:

  • Equipment and software expensing decisions tied to in-service dates

  • Potential changes to revenue timing for qualifying residential jobs

  • Federal income-tax treatment changes for overtime and tips, with employer payroll taxes still applying

  • Financing considerations related to incentive phase-downs and interest limits

  • A year-end checklist that aligns accounting, payroll and job reporting before December 31

It also outlines how construction-specific systems can support compliance and preparation, particularly when it comes to payroll accuracy, certified payroll reporting and multi-state withholding. Payroll4Construction specifically can be a valuable resource for contractors looking to ensure year-end payroll data is accurate and ready for tax filing.

The full article, "Contractor Tax Prep 2026: Practical Moves After the Big Beautiful Bill," is available now on the Payroll4Construction website. Click here to check it out.

Payroll4Construction

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-compiles-resource-article-following-big-beau-1128693

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.