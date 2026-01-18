Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2026) - For more than a decade, website analytics has followed the same pattern: increasingly complex dashboards promising deeper insights, while everyday users struggle to find clear answers. Seline is betting that the problem is not a lack of data, but the way humans are forced to interact with it.

Seline Introduces Conversational Analytics to Simplify How Teams Understand Their Data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/280487_8ca20298f4c2d884_002full.jpg

The idea for Seline emerged from a simple frustration shared by many founders and operators. Analytics tools are powerful, but rarely intuitive. Getting answers often means navigating multiple views, applying filters, and knowing exactly what to look for in advance. For non-technical teams, analytics becomes something to avoid rather than use.

"Most people don't want analytics dashboards. They want answers," said Kostya Nesterovich, Seline's founder. "If you're asking yourself what happened after a launch, where users dropped off, or which pages actually convert, you shouldn't need training or a tutorial. You should just be able to ask."

Seline started from a simple question: why does understanding your own data still feel so hard. Instead of adding yet another dashboard, Seline uses recent AI models to let teams talk directly to their analytics. Users ask questions in plain language and get immediate answers, without charts, filters, or setup rituals. Behind the scenes, the platform still tracks traffic, events, funnels, and user journeys, but the experience feels closer to a conversation than a report.



Seline's team reports that 37.6% of active users engage with the chat feature, indicating strong adoption and sustained usage of the conversational analytics interface.

Privacy was not treated as a checkbox as Seline was built cookieless from day one, does not collect personal data, and is designed to be GDPR-friendly by default. The lightweight tracking script reflects broader pushback against analytics tools that slow down websites and introduce compliance friction.

Seline is part of a broader shift toward alternative interfaces for analytics, as teams experiment with ways to reduce reliance on complex dashboards. By exposing standard metrics through natural language queries, the product reflects ongoing changes in how analytics tools are being designed and used.

About the company: Seline is a privacy-first analytics platform that lets teams understand website and product data through conversation. It replaces complex dashboards with a chat-based interface, is cookieless by default, and designed to be lightweight and GDPR-friendly.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280487

Source: Plentisoft