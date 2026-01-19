Fanvue, the AI-powered creator monetisation platform with a $100m-plus run rate, has announced a $22m Series A investment round.

Joel Morris, Will Monange and Harry Fitzgerald (left to right)

Fanvue has bet big on AI-powered tools changing the face of an industry estimated to be worth over $500B by 2030. The platform, which recently crossed $100m annualised revenue, has over 17 million monthly active users, and is home to 250,000 creators who are using Fanvue's pioneering AI tools to scale their businesses and earn.

Instead of competing with legacy platforms, Fanvue is defining a new category, the Creator AI Economy. Fanvue's belief is that the next generation of creators will accelerate their earnings through utilising technology. And it's happening in real time. According to Fanvue, just over 93% of creators on the platform used at least one of the platform's proprietary AI tools, which include Analytics, Voice and Content.

Investors share Fanvue's vision for the AI-powered creator economy. The Series A was led by Inner Circle (www.iccap.co), backed by 50+ exited founders, financiers and cultural icons across sport and entertainment, whose portfolio also includes Revolut, Anthropic and xAI. Other notable backers include Moonbug founder René Rechtman, who oversaw its multi-billion-dollar exit, the founders of UK unicorn Marshmallow, and GPs from leading European venture firms.

James Cox, Co-Founder of Inner Circle, commented:

"AI is redefining the creator economy. Fanvue isn't reacting to that shift; they are pioneering it. Joel, Will, Harry and the team are building the category-defining platform, enabling creators globally to monetise their audiences at scale. We're proud to be their partner, opening up our community's access, influence and distribution as they scale."

Underpinning Fanvue's AI-powered solutions for the Creator AI Economy are three fundamental values: Fan Connection, Creator Freedom, and Business Ownership. These values stem from the experiences of Co-Founder and former YouTuber, Joel Morris, who identified pain points as a creator that needed fixing launching Fanvue in 2022 alongside fellow Co-Founders, Will Monange, and Harry Fitzgerald.

The business reported a 450% revenue increase YoY, while their global staff headcount has increased from 42 to 115 in 12 months. The leadership team and the core of the business operate from its London hub in Canary Wharf. Fanvue was recognised as the Fastest Growing Company in Europe at the recent International Business Awards (Stevies).

Fanvue has just announced the signing of Alisha Lehmann, the Swiss pro-footballer, who has become one of the world's leading content creators, with over 16 million followers on Instagram.

It's a "huge statement and a stamp of approval for Fanvue's vision", says Co-Founder and CEO, Will Monange, who added:

"Announcing two major milestones for the business, the Series A and Alisha, in the same week, reinforces our vision that AI will enable the next generation of athletes and creators to build businesses and create new revenue streams on direct-to-fan monetisation platforms like Fanvue."

Over 20,000 new creators joined Fanvue last month, with a series of major mainstream creators expected to be announced at the start of 2026.

Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and COO, commented:

"Thanks to AI, creators on Fanvue will be able to scale products, content, and connections in ways that weren't possible before. The technology will shift creators' ability to directly monetise their fanbases, when traditionally they've had to rely on advertising. We're building a product that will revolutionise the creator economy."

The $22m Series A investment will be used to accelerate Fanvue's global expansion, invest in world-class talent, and leverage AI capabilities to build a product and team that Co-Founder and CEO, Joel Morris, believes will "change the face of the Creator Economy for good".

Morris added:

"We've quietly been building a world-class team from our London base, hiring from Amazon and TikTok in key leadership positions to deliver on our vision to transform how creators monetise content on a global scale. This fundraise enables us to accelerate those plans. We're just getting started."

