Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2026) - Minieye Technology Co., Ltd. (HKG: 2431), a leading provider of intelligent driving and cabin solutions in China, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sterling Tools Limited (NSE: STERTOOLS) (BSE: 530759) to advance the deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and driver monitoring systems (DMS) in India.

Dr. Liu Guoqing, Founder and Chairman of Minieye (right), and Anish Aggarwal, Director of Sterling Tools (left), at the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/280497_cd6670d184176ac6_001full.jpg

The collaboration marks Minieye's initial step into the Indian market, reflecting its broader overseas expansion strategy. Minieye will provide full-stack ADAS and DMS solutions and products for passenger and commercial vehicles, while Sterling Tools, a long-established Indian automotive components manufacturer with extensive OEM relationships and local production capabilities, will support localization and industry engagement on the ground.

India's evolving Automotive Industry Standards, including the mandatory fitment of ADAS and Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning Systems (DDAWS) in new vehicle models effective January 1, 2027, are accelerating the deployment of ADAS and in-cabin technologies. Minieye's solutions are designed to help local OEMs and partners integrate these systems efficiently, ensuring compliance while enhancing vehicle safety and performance.

Minieye's L1-L4 intelligent driving and intelligent cabin solutions align with global regulatory and quality standards. Its driver monitoring systems (DMS) comply with EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) requirements for DDAW, and the company has additionally achieved Automotive SPICE V4.0 CL3. Leveraging these credentials and its extensive mass-production experience, Minieye's solutions have been adopted in export models from several OEMs, covering the EU, the UK, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

Dr. Liu Guoqing, Founder and Chairman of Minieye, said: "Partnering with Sterling Tools marks a vital step in bringing intelligent driving to India, leveraging Sterling Tools local expertise to translate technology into production-ready applications that enhance vehicle safety."

Anish Aggarwal, Director of Sterling Tools Limited, added: "Minieye's full-stack ADAS and in-cabin solutions set a benchmark for intelligent driving. India is seeing a fast-growing demand for intelligent vehicle technologies and safety systems, and we look forward to deploying compliant, production-ready solutions together."

The collaboration between Minieye and Sterling leverages their combined expertise to deliver high-performance, localized intelligent driving solutions. By integrating Minieye's ADAS and DMS solutions with Sterling's domestic presence, the partnership aims to meet the evolving demands of the Indian market while advancing the global adoption of smart mobility technologies.

About Minieye

Founded in 2014, Minieye Technology Co., Ltd. (HKG: 2431) is a leading provider of intelligent driving and cabin solutions in China. With strong R&D and commercialization capabilities, MINIEYE promotes automotive automation while enhancing safety and driving experience globally.

About Sterling Tools Limited

Sterling Tools Limited (NSE: STERTOOLS) (BSE: 530759), incorporated in 1979, is a leading Indian manufacturer of high-tensile cold-forged automotive fasteners for passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. With a strong focus on precision engineering and EV components, STL serves global OEMs, driving innovation in the automotive supply chain.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280497

Source: Global News