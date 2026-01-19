BZ Auto Group Unveils "Car Export 4.0" Strategy, Calling for Industry Standardization and Integrity

--Redefining the Global Automotive Export Landscape Through New Productive Forces, While Calling for Industry Standardization and Integrity

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of a rapidly transforming global automotive industry and the accelerating international expansion of Chinese car brands, BZ Auto Group has officially announced its "Car Export 4.0" strategy, introducing an AI-driven, data-centric approach to redefine the global automotive export landscape.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, BZ Auto Group is a comprehensive automotive export and service provider specializing in new vehicles, used cars, new energy vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The group's business spans key markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and Latin America, with more than 50,000 vehicles exported and annual revenues exceeding USD 1 billion.

The Car Export 4.0 strategy represents a fundamental shift from traditional transaction-based exports to a model driven by new productive forces, including artificial intelligence, data intelligence, and platform-based operations. By integrating AI technologies, intelligent algorithms, and digital platforms across the entire value chain, BZ Auto Group enables intelligent vehicle sourcing and demand matching, multi-dimensional risk control, digitalized logistics and customs clearance, and data-backed supply chain finance solutions.

In parallel, the Group follows a "globalization with localization" approach, establishing local teams, compliance frameworks, and service networks in key overseas markets to ensure long-term, sustainable operations aligned with local regulations and market needs.

Alongside its strategic announcement, BZ Auto Group calls on industry participants to strengthen standardization, regulatory compliance, and business integrity, emphasizing that transparent trade practices and ethical operations are essential to building long-term global trust in Chinese automotive brands.

BZ Auto Group sincerely welcomes global partners across the automotive value chain to collaborate openly and responsibly, sharing long-term growth opportunities and the dividends of China's continued automotive globalization.

Looking ahead, BZ Auto Group aims to become a globally leading intelligent automotive trade and service platform, helping define new global standards for the automotive industry in the era of next-generation globalization.

