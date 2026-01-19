Panelists include senior global leaders from business, academia, and civil society.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Carbon Measures today announced the first cohort of experts selected to serve on the Technical Expert Panel on Carbon Accounting, which will define the principles, scope and real-world applications of a carbon emissions accounting system.

The panelists are distinguished leaders and experts across industry, science, civil society, and academia representing diverse disciplines, geographies, and professional backgrounds. The panel will apply their experience across sustainability, technology, public policy, and industrial and financial systems to establish a timely, accurate and verifiable ledger-based carbon emissions accounting system. This system will track product-level emissions across the value chain and support real-world decision-making by companies, standards-setters, and policymakers globally.

The first group of experts includes:

Alicia Seiger, Director of Climate, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (United States)

Director of Climate, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (United States) Dr. Amy Luers, Head of Sustainability Science Innovation, Microsoft (United States)

Head of Sustainability Science Innovation, Microsoft (United States) Armin Knors, Former Head of Engineering Technology, Bayer (Germany)

Former Head of Engineering Technology, Bayer (Germany) Dr. Benedikt Plümper, Head of ESG Portfolio Management CIB, Banco Santander (Spain)

Head of ESG Portfolio Management CIB, Banco Santander (Spain) Billy Pizer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Resources for the Future (United States)

President and Chief Executive Officer, Resources for the Future (United States) Jakob Stausholm, Fellow, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford; Former Chief Executive Officer, Rio Tinto (Denmark)

Fellow, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford; Former Chief Executive Officer, Rio Tinto (Denmark) Kate Maher, Professor, Stanford University (United States)

Professor, Stanford University (United States) Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board, Tata Steel Limited (India)

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board, Tata Steel Limited (India) Rachel Teo, Managing Director, Private Family Office (Singapore)

Managing Director, Private Family Office (Singapore) Tatsuya "Todd" Hoshino, Executive Strategist, Methanol Ammonia Div. Mitsui Co. (Japan)

Additional experts will be named to the panel in a subsequent announcement ahead of the group's first meeting, expected later this quarter. All members will serve in their personal capacity.

"Each of these experts brings deep technical knowledge and a long-standing commitment to reducing emissions," said Amy Brachio, CEO of Carbon Measures. "What's been most striking is the caliber of interested candidates we've seen globally lifelong leaders who want to lend their experience to help get this right. The first group reflects a shared ambition to establish a system that will accurately differentiate low-carbon products, enabling policy and market competition to accelerate meaningful emissions reductions."

"The initial appointments to the panel bring an exceptional depth and range of experience reflecting the diversity of expertise that will be required to unlock carbon accounting as a tool to accelerate decarbonization across the economy," said Andrew Wilson, Deputy Secretary-General of ICC. "We look forward to working with Carbon Measures to further build out the panel in the coming weeks, and are encouraged by the strong response from experts across a wide range of disciplines and markets."

ICC is leading the selection process, screening applicants to ensure broad, global representation and technical depth. Shortlisted candidates are reviewed by the panel co-chairs (Amy Brachio and Karthik Ramanna, professor at the University of Oxford), with ICC and Carbon Measures jointly agreeing on the final composition.

Given the strong global interest and requests to extend the application period, ICC and Carbon Measures have extended the submission deadline to February 15, 2026, to ensure the panel brings the best possible talent to the table. This extension will allow additional qualified experts worldwide to be named to the panel.

About Carbon Measures

Carbon Measures is a global coalition of leading businesses committed to advancing a ledger-based carbon accounting framework that provides accurate, verifiable, and timely company- and product-level data. Additionally, Carbon Measures is calling for new policy that unlocks innovation, competition and market-based solutions to reduce emissions. To learn more about Carbon Measures, please visit carbonmeasures.org.

About the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 170 countries. ICC's mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world's leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce. More information about the International Chamber of Commerce can be found at iccwbo.org.

