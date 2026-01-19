Only OEM offering fully fielded JLTV directly to allied nations through Direct Commercial Sales; Strengthens UK and European partnerships through collaborative modernization

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, will showcase its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) platform at the International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) Conference, January 20-22, 2026, in Booth D8. The company will highlight how the combat-proven JLTV adapts to evolving operational demands and modernization requirements across allied forces.

Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV)

With over 24,000 vehicles produced for the U.S. Armed Forces and coalition partners worldwide, the Oshkosh JLTV is the only fully fielded, combat-tested light tactical vehicle available to international customers. As the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) authorized to supply JLTVs directly to allied nations through Direct Commercial Sales (DCS), Oshkosh delivers proven protection, mobility, and reliability without development risk-underpinned by a commitment to collaborative partnerships for modernization initiatives.

"The Oshkosh JLTV platform delivers the adaptability and interoperability our allies need to modernize effectively," said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense. "Its open architecture and proven interfaces significantly reduce integration burden and enable rapid fielding of mission systems, weapons, sensors, and protection solutions-all on accelerated timelines with lower risk."

Current allied operators include the United States, The Netherlands, Montenegro, Slovenia, Slovakia, Belgium, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Israel, Brazil, Mongolia, and Romania. By fielding the proven platform, these nations benefit from enhanced interoperability during combined exercises and joint operations.

As a global leader in military vehicle design and production, Oshkosh Defense remains committed to supporting allied modernization and delivering the most capable, proven light tactical vehicle available today.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at https://oshkoshdefense.com/.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh S-Series, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline Communications, Oshkosh Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

