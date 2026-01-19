Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber bei 90. Gold bei 4.600. Kupfer bei 6. - Top-Aktie im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870494 | ISIN: US6882392011 | Ticker-Symbol: OK3
Tradegate
16.01.26 | 18:45
132,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OSHKOSH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSHKOSH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,00131,0018.01.
131,00132,0016.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSHKOSH
OSHKOSH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSHKOSH CORPORATION132,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.