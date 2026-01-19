Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") announces that Endeavor Trust Corporation has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the transfer agent effective January 5, 2026. Shareholders do not need to take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, changes of addresses or other inquiries related to shares should now be directed to Endeavor Trust Company as follows:

Endeavor Trust Company Address: Suite 702 - 777 Hornby Street,

Vancouver, BC,

V6Z 1S4 Direct Dial: 1-416-977-7888 - Toronto

1-604-559-8880 - Vancouver Email: info@endeavortrust.com Contact Endeavor through their website at: www.EndeavorTrust.com

Forward-looking Statements

Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward- looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

