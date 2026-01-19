Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today, 19 January 2026, at the request of the issuer.
Stack BTC Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: STAK
ISIN: GB00BN950D98
