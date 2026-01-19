Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
19.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
METABORA GAMES Partners with NEOSTELLAGAMES to Launch Global Title "Magic Squad"

-"Magic Squad" launches on LINE NEXT's Dapp Portal
-"Magic Squad" onboarded to BORA DEEPS with quest integration
-In-game BORA Token payments added to enhance token utility

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA GAMES (CEO Choi Se-hoon), a leading blockchain game project developer, announced today the official launch of the Web3 game "Magic Squad," developed by NEOSTELLAGAMES (CEO Kim Tae-Kyun), on the LINE NEXT's Dapp Portal.

METABORA GAMES Partners with NEOSTELLAGAMES to Launch Global Title

"Magic Squad" is a hybrid Web3 game that combines role-playing game (RPG) progression with roguelike mechanics. Developed by NEOSTELLAGAMES, the title was onboarded to the LINE NEXT's Mini Dapp ecosystem through collaboration with METABORA GAMES.

Players can enjoy "Magic Squad" directly through the LINE NEXT's Dapp Portal without installing a separate app, and can purchase in-app items using BORA Tokens.

METABORA GAMES has integrated the Quest feature of BORA DEEPS alongside the launch of "Magic Squad." BORA DEEPS is an infrastructure service that combines in-game missions with a BORA-based Web3 reward structure to strengthen interaction between game players and BORA projects. The Quest feature was first introduced in October and successfully onboarded on "Puzzle & Guardians."

"Magic Squad" also applies an in-game payment module that allows players to purchase items using BORA Tokens. In addition, a Gas Abstraction feature has been introduced through the Kaia wallet, enabling users to pay gas fees with BORA Tokens even without holding Kaia Tokens. METABORA GAMES plans to expand this feature to additional wallets in the future.

METABORA GAMES continues to expand external partnerships to secure H5-based Web3 game titles. By integrating Quest features into new games and supporting BORA Token-based in-game payments, the company plans to steadily introduce new services that enhance the Web3 gaming experience and further strengthen the BORA ecosystem.

Meanwhile, NEOSTELLAGAMES is a mobile game studio founded by industry veterans with experience developing a wide range of projects at major global and domestic game companies, including LINE PLAY, Disney Interactive, and NCSOFT. The studio brings extensive experience in producing commercially released titles and operating global live services.

About METABORA

METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.

The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries-ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology-driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864032/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metabora-games-partners-with-neostellagames-to-launch-global-title-magic-squad-302664162.html

