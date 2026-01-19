Anzeige
19.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Stack BTC Plc - Temporary Suspension of trading

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

Stack BTC Plc

("the Company")

Temporary Suspension of trading on AQSE Growth Market

Stack BTC Plc (STAK), the UK-based investment company focused on providing regulated and transparent exposure to Bitcoin through direct investment and disciplined treasury management, announces the temporary suspension of trading in its shares.

As previously announced in the shareholder circular dated 21 November 2025, all Existing Ordinary Shares will be converted into B Shares on 19 January 2026.

Accordingly, the Company's shares will be suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth Market from 7:00 a.m. on 19 January 2026 and for the entirety of 20 January 2026. Trading is expected to be restored at market open on 21 January 2026 at which time 20,000,000 New Ordinary Shares are expected to be admitted to trading.

For further information please contact:

Stack BTC Plc

Jai Patel

Chief Executive Officer

Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 7469 152 119


© 2026 PR Newswire
