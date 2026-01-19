Prodalim, a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, announced today the expansion of its SOLOS division with the opening of a dedicated dealcoholization and aroma recovery site in Valencia, Spain. The new facility is fully operational and strengthens Prodalim's ability to support the rapidly growing no- and low-alcohol (NoLo) beverage market across Europe. During the coming months, an additional SOLOS site in California is planned to be inaugurated, further expanding overall capacity.

Inauguration of the SOLOS Valencia Site for Advanced NoLo Solutions

The global NoLo category continues to expand, driven by consumer demand for mindful drinking and healthier lifestyle choices. Industry forecasts estimate the NoLo global market at approximately USD 25 billion in 2025, with expected annual growth of 8-10% as the category expands across beers, wines, spirits, and functional beverages.

Preserving aroma, flavor, and authenticity during dealcoholization remains one of the industry's most complex technical challenges. SOLOS addresses this challenge, enabling producers to create NoLo wines, beers, and spirits that remain true to their original sensory profiles. At the core of the SOLOS platform is its proprietary, patent-based Aroma Recovery System (ARS), developed over more than a decade of research to capture and reintegrate a beverage's original aromatic profile during alcohol removal.

The Valencia site forms a complementary SOLOS platform, offering full-service dealcoholization, aroma recovery, pilot-scale trials, and white-label development. Designed for close technical collaboration, the facility enables customers to move efficiently from concept to commercial production, supported by Prodalim's global infrastructure and expertise.

The expansion of SOLOS reflects Prodalim's broader transformation into a purpose-driven, vertically integrated ingredient solutions group. As part of this transformation, Prodalim has reorganized its operations into three divisions:

Juice Solutions a one-stop-shop for juice producers, covering sourcing, logistics, formulation, and blending

a one-stop-shop for juice producers, covering sourcing, logistics, formulation, and blending Specialty Ingredients Solutions including flavors, aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF), essential oils, citrus fibers, natural colors, and beverage compounds

including flavors, aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF), essential oils, citrus fibers, natural colors, and beverage compounds SOLOS a premium, patent-based dealcoholization and aroma recovery platform serving the fast-growing NoLo industry

All divisions are supported by Prodalim's vertically integrated, regenerative supply chain, anchored in circular economy principles. Through this integrated approach, Prodalim empowers food and beverage brands to innovate with authenticity, sustainability, and performance at their core.

About Prodalim

Prodalim is a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, harnessing nature's essence to craft healthier creations. With its tree-to-table supply chain and global footprint, the company develops sustainable, innovative solutions for the food and beverage industry, making a meaningful impact for people and planet.

Visit Prodalim at: www.prodalim.com

