Financial Conduct Authority (-) MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LD - Suspension 19-Jan-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/01/2026, 07:30 TEMPORARY SUSPENSION MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LD The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 19/01/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares of USD0.05 each; fully paid; (Bermuda, Singapore and Equity shares (transition) BMG578481068 -- Jersey Register)

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

