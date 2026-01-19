Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
19.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
Jackery Ranked No.1 Globally for Cumulative Sales of 100W Consumer-Grade Portable Solar Panels

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in clean energy solutions, has been ranked No.1 globally by cumulative sales volume of 100-watt consumer-grade portable solar panels, according to independent market research conducted by Frost & Sullivan.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W - world's top-selling portable solar panel

The recognition is based on Frost & Sullivan's analysis of the global market for 100-watt consumer-grade portable solar panels, measured by cumulative sales volume between January 2018 and September 2025. The study defines the category as portable solar power devices with an output range of 90W to 110W, designed primarily for consumer use.

Founded in 1961, Frost & Sullivan is a globally recognised research and consulting firm whose Market Position Statements are widely regarded as an authoritative industry benchmark.

"This recognition reflects the trust millions of users worldwide place in Jackery's solar technology," said Jeff Shen, Head of Channel Sales at Jackery Europe. "It also highlights the growing demand for reliable, portable and sustainable power solutions as more people embrace outdoor lifestyles and energy independence."

Re-introducing the Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel

The Frost & Sullivan recognition is underpinned by the proven performance of the Jackery SolarSaga 100W, a portable solar panel designed for efficient and reliable power in real-world conditions. Using high-efficiency IBC solar cell technology with up to 23.7% conversion efficiency, the panel delivers stable output in low-light environments, partial shading and temperatures from -20°C to 65°C, with its dual-sided design providing up to 5% higher energy yield than conventional panels.

Built for long-term outdoor use, the SolarSaga 100W has passed 17 IEC tests and is certified to TÜV consumer-grade photovoltaic Class II (IEC TS 63163) standards. It supports over 4,000 folding cycles, features IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and is backed by a 3+2-year warranty, reinforcing its durability and reliability.

Among the lightest 100W portable solar panels in its class, the SolarSaga 100W folds down compactly and can be set up in around 10 seconds. With USB-A and USB-C outputs and compatibility with Jackery portable power stations, it offers a convenient and flexible solar charging solution for outdoor use, travel and short-term emergency power.

Learn more at Jackery's official website.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861549/Jackery_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854547/5717478/Jackery.jpg

Jackery - Sustainable Power for Your Life (PRNewsfoto/Jackery)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-ranked-no1-globally-for-cumulative-sales-of-100w-consumer-grade-portable-solar-panels-302662183.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
