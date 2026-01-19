Anzeige
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
19.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
Sharjah Government Media Bureau: Sharjah Achieves Historic WHO Age-Friendly Status

SHARJAH, UAE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emirate of Sharjah, UAE, has reached a new global milestone by obtaining "Advanced Affiliate" membership in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities. This makes Sharjah the first Arab city to achieve this prestigious status.

This achievement underscores the emirate's deep commitment to enhancing the well-being of its senior residents and fostering an inclusive, supportive environment for all age groups. It aligns with Sharjah's vision of building a cohesive society based on human welfare.

Sharjah's upgrade from basic to Advanced Affiliate status recognizes its pioneering models in applying WHO standards. Consequently, the city is now acknowledged as a reference point and an official source of expertise and consultation for other countries developing age-friendly programs. Sharjah has already provided technical support and exchanged best practices with regional neighbours like Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, cementing its role as a regional leader in social policy supporting senior citizens.

According to Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, this new WHO status reflects the emirate's humanitarian vision under His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, which prioritizes human welfare. She highlighted that Sharjah has implemented comprehensive initiatives for decades, enabling senior citizens to live with dignity and active participation.

Asma Al Khudari, Director of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Office, noted that joining the global network in 2016 enabled Sharjah to develop integrated action plans and distinguished initiatives. The Advanced Affiliate status represents a higher level of adherence to international standards, fostering broader participation in global forums, enhancing international recognition and strengthen strategic partnerships with international organisations.

The full article can be found here.

Hussain Al Mulla
Media Relations Executive - Sharjah Government Media Bureau

+971563980067
Hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharjah-achieves-historic-who-age-friendly-status-302663505.html

