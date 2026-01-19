Anzeige
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
WKN: A403WV | ISIN: FI4000567029 | Ticker-Symbol: FAI0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
Finnair Plc: Kaisa Aalto-Luoto to leave Finnair for a new position

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, Chief People Officer at Finnair, will leave Finnair by 30 June 2026 for a position in another company. The recruitment of her successor has already begun. Aalto-Luoto has worked as Finnair Chief People Officer since October 2023.

"Developing employee experience is an essential part of Finnair's strategy as we have moved from the years of the double crisis towards building profitable growth. Kaisa has done an excellent job in advancing employee experience development initiatives and integrating them into the everyday management work at Finnair, as well as in supporting the recent complex collective bargaining process. I warmly thank Kaisa for her strong contribution to the development of Finnair and wish her the best of success in the future," says Turkka Kuusisto, President and CEO of Finnair.

"I leave Finnair with wistful feelings, grateful for all the encounters, experiences and colleagues. I know that Finnair has a clear strategy and committed people, and by next summer, I will start following the journey of the blue and white wings as a loyal customer," says Kaisa Aalto-Luoto.

FINNAIR PLC

Further information:
Finnair communications, +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Principal media

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 15 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
