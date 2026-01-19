K33 AB: K33 Launches Crypto-Backed Loans - Deploying Bitcoin Treasury to Generate Yield and Expand Product Offering

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a leading Nordic digital asset brokerage and infrastructure provider listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, today announced the launch of crypto-backed loans. The new product enables eligible clients to unlock liquidity without selling Bitcoin or other digital assets, by using crypto as collateral to borrow USDC.

Crypto-backed lending has until now been largely unavailable in the Nordic region, and the launch positions K33 among the first Nordic providers to offer this type of solution to clients seeking liquidity while maintaining long-term exposure to digital assets.

"This launch is a natural next step for K33," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33. "Crypto-backed loans give clients access to liquidity without having to sell assets they believe in for the long term. At the same time, this is a clear example of how K33's Bitcoin treasury strategy is designed to do more than hold Bitcoin - it is designed to put our BTC to work in a disciplined way that can generate yield and strengthen our product offering."

K33 is initially onboarding a limited number of selected clients. Interested parties may submit an expression of interest through K33's website. All applications are subject to eligibility assessment, and agreed terms.

