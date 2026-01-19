Following the recent announcement from WH Smith plc, Causeway Capital Management fully supports the Board's recommendation to appoint Leo Quinn as Executive Chair of the company. Causeway, on behalf of its clients, is the largest shareholder in WH Smith. This decision comes at a critical juncture for the company, and we believe its recovery hinges on strong leadership and strategic clarity. We are confident that Leo Quinn, given his track record at Balfour Beatty, QinetiQ, and De La Rue, is the right executive to lead WH Smith. We also want to express our appreciation for the contributions of outgoing Chair Annette Court and the Board of Directors for navigating the company through this difficult period.

About Causeway Capital Management LLC

Established in 2001, Causeway Capital Management LLC ("Causeway") is a majority employee-owned investment management firm specialising in global, international, emerging markets, small cap, and sustainable equity strategies. Co-founded by Sarah Ketterer, CEO and Harry Hartford, President, Causeway has $71 billion in assets under management as of December 2025. The firm combines fundamental and quantitative research disciplines to deliver differentiated insights and disciplined portfolios. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm serves institutional investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

As of the time and date of this press release, accounts managed by Causeway have a long position in the shares of WH Smith plc.

