Citycon Oyj: Statement of the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj regarding the mandatory public cash tender offer by G City Ltd

Citycon Oyj Stock Exchange Release 16 January 2026 at 20:25 hrs

On 2 December 2025, G City Ltd ("G City" or the "Offeror") announced a mandatory public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") that are not held by Citycon or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares") as well as for all the issued and outstanding stock options in Citycon that are not held by Citycon or any of its subsidiaries (the "Stock Options")(the "Tender Offer"). Holders of the Shares are offered a cash consideration of EUR 3.80 for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer. The offer price has, as a result of a one-time equity repayment of EUR 0.20 per share resolved upon by the Company on 13 January 2026, been adjusted by the Offeror by EUR 0.20 per share from the originally offered EUR 4.00 to EUR 3.80 per share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the "Share Offer Price"). Holders of the Stock Options are offered a cash consideration for each Stock Option validly tendered in the Tender Offer as described in the section "The Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices" below.

The Board of Directors of Citycon has decided to issue the following statement regarding the Tender Offer as required under Finnish law (Chapter 11, Section 13 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act 746/2012, as amended, the "Finnish Securities Markets Act"). Based on the factors described in this statement, the Board of Directors of Citycon considers that the Tender Offer and the amount of the Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices are, under the prevailing circumstances, fair to Citycon's shareholders and option holders.

The Tender Offer in Brief

Background of the Tender Offer

On 3 November 2025, G City announced that as a result of a share purchase made on 3 November 2025, G City's shareholding in Citycon, together with the Shares held by G City's fully owned subsidiary, Gazit Europe Netherlands BV ("Gazit Europe Netherlands") and Chaim Katzman, increased to a total of 106,678,704 Shares, corresponding to approximately 57.51 per cent of all outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company. Consequently, as G City's holdings exceeded 50 per cent of the voting rights carried by the Shares, G City has become obligated to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all other shares and securities issued by Citycon entitling to shares in Citycon in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

G City announced the Tender Offer on 2 December 2025. The Tender Offer is being made for all the issued and outstanding shares in Citycon that are not held by Citycon or any of its subsidiaries as well as for all the issued and outstanding stock options in Citycon that are not held by Citycon or any of its subsidiaries. Citycon has a total of 183,569,011 issued shares, all of which are outstanding Shares, and a total of 894,924 outstanding Stock Options, comprising of 298,308 Stock Options 2025D, 298,308 Stock Options 2025E and 298,308 Stock Options 2025F as of the date hereof.

Based on the information published by G City, G City, together with G City's fully owned subsidiary, Gazit Europe Netherlands and Chaim Katzman, who exercises ultimate control in the G City group, held on 30 December 2025 in aggregate 108,589,289 Shares in Citycon, representing approximately 59.15 per cent of all Shares and voting rights in Citycon. G City has reserved the right, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, to acquire Shares and Stock Options in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") or otherwise before the commencement of the offer period, during the offer period, and/or after the offer period of the Tender Offer or otherwise outside the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is made in accordance with the terms and conditions of a tender offer document approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, which was published by G City on 31 December 2025 (the "Tender Offer Document").

The Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices

The Share Offer Price is EUR 3.80 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer, subject to any adjustments as set out below. The Share Offer Price has, as a result of a one-time equity repayment of EUR 0.20 per share resolved upon by the Company on 13 January 2026, been adjusted by the Offeror by EUR 0.20 per share from the originally offered EUR 4.00 to EUR 3.80 per share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

According to the Tender Offer Document, the original Share Offer Price of EUR 4.00 represents the highest price paid by G City (or parties acting in concert with it in accordance with Section 5, Chapter 11 of the Finnish Securities Market Act) for Shares in Citycon within the last six (6) months preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Tender Offer.

The original Share Offer Price of EUR 4.00 represents a premium of approximately:

35.8 per cent compared to the closing price (EUR 2.95) of the Share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 31 October 2025, the last day of trading preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Tender Offer;

18.9 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR 3.36) of the Share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the three (3) months preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Tender Offer; and

17.6 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR 3.40) of the Share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the twelve (12) months preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Tender Offer.

According to the Tender Offer Document, should the Company increase the number of Shares that are issued and outstanding on the date hereof as a result of a new share issue, reclassification, stock split or any other similar transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the settlements of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer period or during or after any subsequent offer period), the Offeror reserves the right to adjust the Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices payable by the Offeror on a euro-for-euro basis.

The Board of Directors of Citycon decided on 13 January 2026 on a one-time equity repayment of EUR 0.20 per share to distribute surplus funds to the shareholders of Citycon as Citycon has a substantial cash position following the completion of the divestment of Lippulaiva Residentials executed on 18 December 2025. Such equity repayment will be paid to the shareholders of Citycon on 27 January 2026. As a result of the equity repayment by Citycon, the Offeror adjusted the original Share Offer Price and the original Option Offer Prices on a euro-for-euro basis to the effect that the Share Offer Price is EUR 3.80 per Share, and the price offered for each Stock Option validly tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 0.18 in cash for each outstanding Stock Option 2025D (the "Option 2025D Offer Price"), EUR 0.18 in cash for each outstanding Stock Option 2025E (the "Option 2025E Offer Price"), and EUR 0.18 in cash for each outstanding Stock Option 2025F (the "Option 2025F Offer Price", together with the Option 2025D Offer Price and the Option 2025E Offer Price, the "Option Offer Prices"), subject to any further adjustments.

According to the Tender Offer Document, the Share Offer Price has been determined based on 183,569,011 issued and outstanding Shares. The Option 2025D Offer Price has been determined based on 298,308 issued and outstanding Stock Options 2025D, the Option 2025E Offer Price has been determined based on 298,308 issued and outstanding Stock Options 2025E and the Option 2025F Offer Price has been determined based on 298,308 issued and outstanding Stock Options 2025F.

The Offer Period

The offer period under the Tender Offer has commenced on 2 January 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and shall expire on 6 March 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

According to the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror reserves the right to extend the offer period from time to time in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations, including, in order to satisfy the receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar approvals, permits, clearances and consents from authorities or similar, required under applicable laws in any jurisdiction for the completion of the Tender Offer. The Offeror currently expects the Tender Offer to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

According to the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror will announce a possible extension of the offer period during the offer period.

Pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 11, Section 13, the Board of Directors of Citycon has an obligation to issue a public statement regarding the Tender Offer. In its statement the Board of Directors must present a well-founded assessment of the Tender Offer from the perspective of Citycon and its shareholders and option holders, as well as of the strategic plans presented by the Offeror in the Tender Offer Document and their likely effects on the operations of, and employment at, Citycon.

For the purposes of issuing this statement, the Board of Directors of Citycon has carefully examined the Tender Offer Document and the stock exchange releases published by G City regarding the Tender Offer. When preparing its statement, the Board of Directors of Citycon has relied on information presented in such documents, and the Board of Directors has not independently verified such information or the accuracy thereof. Accordingly, the assessment of the Board of Directors of Citycon regarding the effects of the Tender Offer on Citycon's operations and employees, as presented by G City, should not be treated as conclusive.

Assessment Regarding the Strategic Plans Presented by the Offeror and Their Likely Effects on the Operations of, and Employment at, Citycon

Information Given by the Offeror

According to the Tender Offer Document, G City has been a long-term shareholder in the Company since 2004 and believes that its extensive expertise in mixed-use income producing properties in urban areas, combined with its financial resources and strategic vision, provides it with excellent opportunities to develop the Company's long-term growth strategy. Further according to the Tender Offer Document, G City has strong belief in Citycon's assets and their quality, which are in line with G City's portfolio and strategy. In addition, according to the Offeror, G City's experience managing similar assets across multiple jurisdictions, access to capital, and long-term investment horizon enable it to pursue strategic initiatives and value-enhancing opportunities.

According to the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror does not expect the completion of the Tender Offer to have any immediate material effects on the operations, business locations or assets, or the position of the management or employees of Citycon.

Further, according to the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror has not entered into any agreements regarding remuneration, compensation or other benefits granted to the management or the members of the Board of Directors of Citycon payable for the completion of the Tender Offer.

Assessment by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Citycon has assessed G City's strategic plans based on the information presented in the Tender Offer Document and the stock exchange releases published by G City regarding the Tender Offer. The Board of Directors of Citycon considers that the information on the Offeror's strategic plans concerning Citycon as presented in the Tender Offer Document and the stock exchange releases published by the Offeror regarding the Tender Offer are, as is typical for such documents, general in nature. In the absence of more detailed information, the Board of Directors of Citycon is unable to form a precise view of such plans and their likely effects on Citycon and employment at Citycon. However, based on the information presented to Citycon and the Board of Directors of Citycon, the Board of Directors of Citycon believes that G City's strategic plans presented in the Tender Offer Document are not expected to have any immediate material effects on the operations, business locations or assets, or the position of the management or employees of Citycon.

As at the date of this statement, the Board of Directors of Citycon has not received any formal statements from Citycon's employees regarding the impact of the Tender Offer on employment at Citycon.

Assessment of the Tender Offer from the Perspective of Citycon and its Shareholders and Option Holders

Introduction

When evaluating the Tender Offer, analyzing alternative opportunities available to Citycon and concluding on this statement, the Board of Directors of Citycon has considered several factors, including, but not limited to, Citycon's recent financial performance, current financial and operational position, future prospects, and historical trading price development of Citycon's shares, and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The Board of Directors of Citycon's assessment of continuing the business operations of Citycon as an independent company has been based on reasonable future-oriented estimates, which include various uncertainties, whereas the Share Offer Price and the premium included therein as well as the Option Offer Prices are not subject to any uncertainty other than the fulfilment of the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer.

The Board of Directors of Citycon has not participated in the drafting of the Tender Offer Document, nor has it entered into a combination agreement or other agreements or undertakings with G City regarding the Tender Offer.

To support its evaluation of the Tender Offer, the Board of Directors of Citycon has from Deutsche Bank AG received a fairness opinion, dated 15 January 2026, concerning the fairness of the consideration offered to the shareholders and option holders of Citycon (the "Fairness Opinion"). According to the Fairness Opinion, subject to the assumptions and qualifications presented therein, the consideration offered to shareholders and option holders of Citycon is fair from a financial point of view as at the date of the Fairness Opinion. Deutsche Bank AG provided its opinion solely for the information and assistance of the Board of Directors in connection with its consideration of the Tender Offer. The Fairness Opinion is not a recommendation as to whether any shareholder or option holder should tender their Shares or Stock Options in connection with the Tender Offer or any other matter. The Fairness Opinion is attached to this statement in its entirety.

As at the date of this statement, the Board of Directors of Citycon has not received any proposals regarding potential competing corporate transactions. As part of its assessment of the Company's alternatives and to comply with the requirement of due care, the Board of Directors of Citycon has together with its exclusive financial adviser, Deutsche Bank AG, had contacts with several such other parties that could be contacted to explore whether such parties could have potential interest in Citycon, and, to the extent deemed necessary, assessed possibilities of potential competing corporate transactions. Citycon has not made any commitments that could limit the ability of the Board of Directors of Citycon to act in relation to any such potential proposals. Based on its analysis, and after considering other relevant factors, the Board of Directors of Citycon concluded that at the time, there does not seem to be an alternative transaction superior to the Tender Offer.

The Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices

The matters and factors considered by the Board of Directors of Citycon as being material for the evaluation of the Tender Offer include, among others, the following:

the information and assumptions regarding the business operations and financial condition of Citycon as at the date of this statement and their expected future development, including an assessment of the expected risks, uncertainties and opportunities related to the implementation and execution of Citycon's current business plan;

the premium being offered for the Shares;

premia analysis in certain precedent tender offers and different valuation approaches, especially discounted cash flow analysis and portfolio liquidation analysis, included in valuations and analyzes made and commissioned by the Board of Directors of Citycon as well as related discussions with the Company's external financial advisor;

the liquidity and historical trading price development of the Shares and the fact that after the announcement of the Tender Offer, the Shares have been traded on Nasdaq Helsinki at price levels slightly below the Share Offer Price;

the potential for competing corporate transactions;

transaction certainty, and that the conditions of the Tender Offer are reasonable and customary;

the fact that the Offeror as the largest shareholder currently holds in aggregate over 59 percent of the issued and outstanding Shares and votes in the Company; and

the Fairness Opinion.

Given Citycon's Shares have consistently traded at a significant discount to its net asset value (EPRA Net Tangible Assets, NTA) over an extended period of time, the Board of Directors of Citycon has not regarded the Tender Offer in relation to last reported EPRA NTA as a primary factor in its assessment.

The Board of Directors of Citycon has concluded that the relevant business prospects of Citycon would provide opportunities for Citycon to develop its business as an independent company for the benefit of Citycon and its shareholders and option holders. The Board of Directors' assessment is in this regard based on reasonable forward-looking estimates which nevertheless include inherent risks and significant uncertainties. The Board of Directors also notes the downgrades of the Company's credit ratings during the recent years and the loss of its investment-grade credit rating in 2025, affecting the Company's access to capital markets and both the availability and cost of financing in the future. Taking into consideration the risks and uncertainties associated with a stand-alone approach, particularly the macroeconomic environment, and the uncertainty it causes for the short and medium term, as well as the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer included in the Tender Offer Document, the Board of Directors of Citycon has concluded that the Tender Offer is a favourable alternative for the shareholders and option holders.

Ultimately, there can be no guarantee that not accepting the Tender Offer, or any other alternative would, upon realization, deliver more value to the shareholders of Citycon than accepting the Tender Offer. On the other hand, in the Board of Directors' assessment, based on the Tender Offer Document, there does not appear to be any specific uncertainties related to the completion of the Tender Offer, considering that the Tender Offer is, and a mandatory public tender offer may pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act be, conditional only on receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

The Board of Directors of Citycon believes that the Share Offer Price is fair to the shareholders and the Option Offer Prices are fair to the option holders based on its assessment of the matters and factors, which the Board of Directors of Citycon has concluded to be material in evaluating the Tender Offer. The Board of Directors' view of the fair value of the Share is based on, in addition to the other factors mentioned above, valuations and analyzes made of the Company by applying different valuation methods as well as discussions with the Company's financial advisor regarding the same. In addition, the Board of Directors of Citycon notes the conclusions of the Fairness Opinion, according to which the Share Offer Price offered to the shareholders of Citycon and the Option Offer Prices offered to the option holders of Citycon are fair from a financial point of view as at the date of the Fairness Opinion. In the Board of Directors' view, the conclusions of the Fairness Opinion support the Board of Directors' assessment that the Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices offered can be considered fair from the perspective of the shareholders and option holders of Citycon.

Financing of the Tender Offer

The Board notes that, pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, G City has an obligation to ensure that it is able to pay the Share Offer Price and Option Offer Prices offered under the Tender Offer in full.

The Board of Directors of Citycon has assessed the financing of the Tender Offer based on the information presented in the Tender Offer Document and the stock exchange releases published by G City regarding the Tender Offer.

According to the Tender Offer Document, the Tender Offer is fully financed by a combination of cash funds available to the Offeror and debt financing provided by an Israeli bank to the Offeror pursuant to a financing agreement. The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon availability of debt financing. The debt financing has been committed subject to the certain conditions normally used on the financial markets and described in the Tender Offer Document.

Based on the information available to it, the Board of Directors of Citycon believes that G City has secured necessary and adequate financing in sufficient amounts in the forms of a combination of cash funds available to the Offeror and debt financing in order to finance the Tender Offer at completion and compulsory redemption proceedings, if any, as required under the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer and Regulatory Approvals

The Board of Directors of Citycon has assessed the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer and the necessary regulatory approvals for the Tender Offer based on the information presented in the Tender Offer Document. The Board notes that, pursuant to Chapter 11, Section 15 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, a mandatory tender offer may only be conditional on the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

According to the Tender Offer Document, the obligation of the Offeror to complete the Tender Offer is conditional upon the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits and consents required under any applicable competition laws or other regulatory laws in any jurisdiction for the completion of the Tender Offer by the Offeror on or prior to the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 18 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror has identified Swedish foreign direct investment clearance as the only necessary regulatory approval for the completion of the Tender Offer. According to information published by the Offeror, the Offeror expects to obtain such necessary regulatory approvals to complete the Tender Offer during the first quarter of 2026, and the Offeror will use its reasonable best efforts to obtain such regulatory approvals.

The Board of Directors of Citycon notes that it is not possible, based on the information presented in the Tender Offer Document, to assess the risk of the completion of the Tender Offer being subject to such regulatory or similar approvals of which G City is not aware on the date of the Tender Offer Document. According to the assessment of the Board of Directors of Citycon, there can be no guarantee as to the receipt of any such approvals, should they be required. However, the Board of Directors of Citycon notes that G City has undertaken to comply with the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the Finnish Securities Markets Association pursuant to which G City shall, by the means at its disposal, strive to determine the official approvals needed for the completion and execution of the Tender Offer. If G City would have been unable to determine necessary authority approvals and the requirements for obtaining them, this should also have been stated in connection with the announcement of the Tender Offer pursuant to the Helsinki Takeover Code.

Certain Other Factors Relevant for the Decision on Whether to Accept the Tender Offer

The following addresses certain other factors which the Board of Directors of Citycon considers as potentially relevant for the shareholders of Citycon when deciding on whether to accept the Tender Offer. The factors addressed herein should not be viewed as an exhaustive description of all factors that could potentially impact the decision-making of the shareholders.

The completion of the Tender Offer may be presumed to further increase G City's shareholding and correspondingly to decrease the number of Citycon Shares that would otherwise have been available for trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Depending on the number of shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer, this may have an adverse effect on the liquidity and value of the Shares and negatively impact the possibility of the shareholders to sell their Shares in a timely manner or at a favorable price after the completion of the Tender Offer.

The Offeror is the largest shareholder in Citycon, and as a result of the share purchase made on 3 November 2025, G City's shareholding in Citycon together with the Shares held by G City's fully owned subsidiary, Gazit Europe Netherlands and Chaim Katzman, exceeded 50 per cent of the voting rights carried by Shares in Citycon. G City is therefore a controlling shareholder in Citycon and is in a position to significantly influence Citycon's business, including its strategy, business plan and future M&A opportunities. There can be no guarantee as to the effects G City's significant influence will have on Citycon's business from the perspective of the other shareholders. It is also possible that G City's significant influence would over time limit Citycon's ability to operate as a fully independent listed company.

Pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended, the " Finnish Companies Act "), a shareholder whose shares represent over half (1/2) of the votes cast at a general meeting may decide upon all matters that are decided on by a simple majority of votes cast. It is possible that G City could, as a result of the Tender Offer, achieve a shareholding exceeding two-thirds (2/3) of the voting rights carried by the Shares in Citycon. Pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder whose shares represent at least two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast and shares represented at a general meeting may decide on, among other things, directed share issuances, repurchases of shares, amendments to Citycon's Articles of Association, mergers, demergers and the placement of Citycon in voluntary liquidation. It is possible that G City could in practice exercise such influence even if it held less than two-thirds (2/3) of the shares and votes in Citycon, depending on the number of shares represented and votes cast at general meetings from time to time.

"), a shareholder whose shares represent over half (1/2) of the votes cast at a general meeting may decide upon all matters that are decided on by a simple majority of votes cast. It is possible that G City could, as a result of the Tender Offer, achieve a shareholding exceeding two-thirds (2/3) of the voting rights carried by the Shares in Citycon. Pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder whose shares represent at least two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast and shares represented at a general meeting may decide on, among other things, directed share issuances, repurchases of shares, amendments to Citycon's Articles of Association, mergers, demergers and the placement of Citycon in voluntary liquidation. It is possible that G City could in practice exercise such influence even if it held less than two-thirds (2/3) of the shares and votes in Citycon, depending on the number of shares represented and votes cast at general meetings from time to time. As is customary, Citycon's various financing agreements and other business agreements contain or may contain provisions concerning a change of control in Citycon. These provisions may result in an obligation to re-negotiate the agreement in question or entitle Citycon's contracting counterparty to terminate the agreement. If G City would, as a result of the Tender Offer, acquire a shareholding in Citycon that would exceed a limit set out for a change of control event in the financing agreements, this could result in the Company having to re-negotiate financing or other agreements, in addition to which it is possible that some of Citycon's contracting counterparties will terminate their agreements with the Company. According to the assessment of the Board of Directors of Citycon, the possible re-negotiation of financing and other business agreements inherently involves risks, such as a potential cost increases, which are difficult to assess as their probability depends on several factors beyond the Company's control, such as the general market conditions and the position of the Company's contracting counterparties.

As the Offeror has acquired a shareholding in Citycon constituting a controlling interest, no other party will be able to acquire a controlling interest in Citycon without also acquiring all or some of the Shares held by G City. According to the assessment of the Board of Directors of Citycon, this could have an adverse effect on the willingness and possibilities of other parties to make a public tender offer for the Shares in the future.

Shareholders who accept the Tender Offer will not benefit from any potential favorable development of the market price of the Shares and Citycon's business in the future. Conversely, shareholders who accept the Tender Offer will also not bear the risk of any potential negative development of the market price of the Shares or Citycon's business in the future.

Shareholders who do not accept the Tender Offer will not receive the Share Offer Price of EUR 3.80 for each Share upon the completion of the Tender Offer. If a shareholder who has not accepted the Tender Offer wishes to sell their Shares, the shareholder would have to sell their Shares on the open market or negotiate an alternative transaction regarding its Shares. Shareholders who do not accept the Tender Offer will have opportunities, but also risks, relating to the future development of the market price of the Shares and Citycon's business. It is uncertain whether the market price of the Shares will increase or decrease, or whether it will remain at its current level after the Tender Offer. The Board of Directors of Citycon notes that after the announcement of the Tender Offer, the Shares have been traded on Nasdaq Helsinki at price levels below the Share Offer Price.

Shareholders who accept the Tender Offer will receive payment for their Shares only after the end of the offer period under the Tender Offer. Until then, shareholders who accept the Tender Offer may not necessarily be able to sell or otherwise dispose of their Shares. According to the Tender Offer Document, the acceptances under the Tender Offer are binding and cannot be withdrawn, unless otherwise provided under applicable law.

If G City was to acquire further Shares within nine (9) months from the end of the offer period under the Tender Offer on terms that are more favorable than the Tender Offer, G City would pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act be obliged to compensate the difference to those Citycon shareholders who accepted the Tender Offer. Such compensation would not be paid to those shareholders who have not accepted the Tender Offer. Following the expiry of such nine-month period, G City may acquire further Shares on terms more favorable than the Tender Offer without an obligation to compensate the difference to those shareholders who accepted the Tender Offer.

Pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder that holds more than nine-tenths (9/10) of the shares and votes in Citycon has the right to acquire and, upon demand by other shareholders, also the obligation to redeem the Shares held by the other shareholders. If G City's shareholding exceeds this threshold after the completion of the Tender Offer, the Shares held by those Citycon shareholders who have not accepted the Tender Offer may be redeemed by G City through redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act at fair value determined in accordance therewith. Such fair value could be higher, equal to or lower than the Share Offer Price.

Recommendation of the Board of Directors of Citycon: The Board of Directors Does Recommend Accepting the Tender Offer

As described in this statement, the Board of Directors of Citycon has carefully assessed the Tender Offer and its terms and conditions as a whole based on the Tender Offer Document, the stock exchange releases published by G City regarding the Tender Offer, the Fairness Opinion and other available information.

Based on the factors described in the foregoing, the Board of Directors of Citycon considers that the Tender Offer and the amount of the Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices are, under the prevailing circumstances, fair to Citycon's shareholders and option holders. Given the above-mentioned viewpoints the members of the Board of Directors of Citycon that participated in the consideration and decision-making concerning the implications of the Tender Offer unanimously recommend that the shareholders and option holders of Citycon accept the Tender Offer.

Certain Other Matters

Of the members of the Board of Directors of Citycon Judah Angster, F. Scott Ball, Alexandre Koifman, David Lukes, Per-Anders Ovin, Ljudmila Popova and Eero Sihvonen have participated in the decision-making regarding this statement.

Before evaluating the Tender Offer each member of the Board of Directors of Citycon has independently assessed and notified the Board of Directors of any known connections to G City and/or the completion of the Tender Offer as well as other matters that could either result in the member of the Board of Directors being disqualified in the manner referred to in the Finnish Companies Act or otherwise impact the ability of the member of the Board of Directors to participate in the evaluation of the Tender Offer unconstrained by undue influences.

Of the members of the Board of Directors of Citycon, Chaim Katzman, Keren Kalifa and Adi Jemini, who are not independent from G City and who can be regarded as having significant connections to G City, have not in any way participated in the work of the Board of Directors regarding the Tender Offer.

This statement does not constitute and should not be construed as investment or tax advice, and in this statement the Board of Directors of Citycon has not specifically evaluated the general price development of the Shares or the risks generally relating to the Shares. The Tender Offer may, as is common in such transactions, involve unforeseeable risks. Shareholders and option holders of Citycon must independently decide whether to accept the Tender Offer and, in their decision-making, shareholders should consider all relevant information available to them, including information presented in the Tender Offer Document and this statement as well as any other factors affecting the value of the Shares and Stock Options.

The Board of Directors of Citycon may amend or supplement this statement of so required under applicable laws or regulations, or if there otherwise occurs a material change in the circumstances relevant for this statement.

Deutsche Bank AG has acted as Citycon's financial advisor and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as its legal advisor in connection with the Tender Offer.

Citycon has undertaken to follow the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the Finnish Securities Markets Association.

Citycon Oyj

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Hilik Attias

CFO

Contact requests through:

Anni Torkko

Director, Group Corporate Analysis & IR

Tel. +358 45 358 0570

anni.torkko@citycon.com

Appendix

Fairness Opinion