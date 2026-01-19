Anzeige
WKN: A2H7JM | ISIN: GB00BF8J3Z99 | Ticker-Symbol: 5I4
Stuttgart
15.01.26 | 21:55
2,780 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7803,04010:57
Dow Jones News
19.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bakkavor Group plc - Removal

DJ Bakkavor Group plc - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Bakkavor Group plc - Removal 
19-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
19/01/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
Bakkavor Group plc 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
19/01/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                Listing Category               ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 each; fully paid    Equity shares (commercial companies)     GB00BF8J3Z99 --

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 415261 
EQS News ID:  2261664 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2261664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
