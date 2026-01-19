KARIYA, JAPAN, Jan 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION is pleased to announce that, as of January 2026, it has become a Core Partner of AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture), a global standard and software architecture framework for the automotive industry, and will further advance the international standardization of automotive software.DENSO joined the AUTOSAR in 2004 as a Premium Partner. The company became a Strategic Partner in 2019 and was elevated to Premium Partner Plus in 2022. Throughout this period, DENSO has actively contributed to the standardization of automotive software platforms as a key member of the Project Leader Team driving AUTOSAR's technical strategies. In addition, in 2022, a DENSO representative was appointed as the Regional Spokesperson for AUTOSAR in Japan, contributing to the promotion and adoption of AUTOSAR standards within the country.By becoming a Core Partner alongside AUTOSAR's founding members, DENSO will play a central role in organizational operations and will actively participate in shaping AUTOSAR's strategies and roadmaps. Through this enhanced involvement, DENSO will accelerate its efforts to promote the standardization of automotive software.As vehicles continue to evolve and we move toward an advanced future mobility society, software will play an increasingly vital role. Leveraging its strengths in implementation, human resources, and global deployment, DENSO will further enhance the value of software and support the evolution of automobiles.DENSO is also a managing member of JASPAR (Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture)-an organization dedicated to improving development efficiency and ensuring high reliability through standardization of automotive software and networks-in collaboration with various industries and research institutions.DENSO will continue to help power society's shift to green, safe and worry-free mobility and support the advancement of the automotive industry.[Reference] AUTOSAR Website: https://www.autosar.org/Source: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.