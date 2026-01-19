Incat Tasmania has started harbor trials of the largest battery-electric ship constructed to date. The 130-meter vessel is now moving under its own battery-electric propulsion for the first time.From pv magazine Australia The world's largest battery-electric ship has commenced harbour trials on the River Derwent in Hobart with Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania putting the 130-metre vessel through its paces on the River Derwent, signalling the transition from construction to operational testing. Hull 096, which has been constructed for South American ferry operator Buquebus, is the largest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...