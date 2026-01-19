From AI-powered self-checkout to next-generation Tap-to-Pay transactions, Posiflex presents end-to-end solutions that redefine the modern retail journey

Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leader in Point of Sale (POS) systems and Online-to-Offline (O2O) solutions, will present its latest portfolio of AI-powered retail innovations at EuroShop 2026, taking place from February 22 to 26, 2026 at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. Celebrating the 60th edition of the world's leading retail trade fair, Posiflex will demonstrate how AI-enabled technologies and scenario-driven system design can address the evolving demands of modern retail environments, spanning self-checkout, AI recognition, contactless transactions, kitchen operations, and next-generation self-service. Visitors are invited to explore these solutions at Hall 6, Booth C42, and discover how Posiflex supports retailers in building agile, future-ready business models.

AI-Powered Smart Self-Checkout

The SCO Series delivers a fast and intelligent self-checkout experience through integrated AI product recognition, supporting both weighing-scale and RFID configurations. Designed with modular architecture and flexible installation options, the system adapts seamlessly to diverse retail layouts, enabling accurate item identification, reduced checkout time, and enhanced loss-prevention performance. By minimizing friction at the point of sale, the SCO Series empowers retailers to improve throughput while maintaining a smooth and secure customer experience.

Compact AI Food Recognition POS

Designed specifically for self-checkout environments, the FR Series delivers rapid, AI-powered food recognition that takes customers from tray to payment in seconds. Using high-performance AI and an easy-to-integrate SDK, the system accurately identifies multiple dishes at once-regardless of placement-streamlining checkout, reducing queues, and minimizing manual input. Ideal for corporate and campus cafeterias, as well as quick-service restaurant chains.

Tap-to-Pay POS for Contactless Transactions

Posiflex will also present its Tap-to-Pay POS solution, demonstrated on the GT Series terminal and powered by proprietary NFC-on-Touch technology with multi-antenna support. Demonstrated on the sleek GT Series POS terminal, the solution delivers fully contactless transactions with enhanced speed and security. The GT Series features a sleek 4mm ultra-narrow bezel, a 400-nit high-brightness display, and dual-side peripheral attachment support. This design flexibility makes it well suited for dynamic, customer-facing environments where speed, convenience, and interaction quality are essential.

Performance-Driven Kitchen Display System

Designed for demanding back-of-house operations, the KDS Series features a 21.5-inch high-brightness display with anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint treatment housed in a durable enclosure. Built to withstand heat, humidity, and intensive daily use, the system ensures clear visibility and reliable performance, supporting kitchen staff in maintaining smooth workflows and consistent service quality.

Next-Generation Self-Service Kiosks

Completing the showcase, Posiflex will debut its latest self-service kiosk lineup including JK-2762 and EK-2462, powered by Intel Raptor Lake processors for enhanced performance and reliability. In addition, the SOK Series further integrates AI voice interaction to deliver a more intuitive and engaging self-service experience, supporting a wide range of retail and hospitality applications.

We welcome you to visit us at Hall 6, Booth C42, and engage with our team to explore how Posiflex solutions can be aligned with your operational requirements. Visitors are encouraged to book a meeting in advance with our representatives for in-depth discussions during the show.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a global leading Commercial AIoT platform powered by smart Online-to-Offline (O2O) and Scenario-defined Embedded Appliance Solutions. Pillared by three brands, Posiflex Group consists of Posiflex as a global top-5 brand in POS Kiosk, Portwell as Embedded Foundry for AIoT Edge Compute, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIS) for managed self-service automation together with a common mission to enable optimized productivity and superior customer journey across the connected world.

