SUNRATE Announces New Alliance with International Travel Technology Provider Juniper Travel Technology

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a new alliance with international travel-technology provider Juniper Travel Technology, underscoring both companies' commitment to empowering the future of global travel commerce.

As part of this joint effort, Juniper will integrate SUNRATE's cross-border payment and commercial card issuing capabilities into its travel-technology ecosystem. This will enable travel companies - such as tour operators, OTAs, wholesalers, DMCs, bed banks, and accommodation suppliers - to:

Issue and settle cards in more than 15 currencies

Set smart spending limits to ensure full control and prevent overspending

Mitigate fraud with customisable security settings to prevent unauthorised transactions

Generate real-time transaction statements, catering to varying reconciliation needs

Optimise FX costs and mitigate exchange-rate risks

Collect business payments in more than 30 currencies

"Travel companies operate in one of the most globally interconnected industries, where payments and FX can become a bottleneck," said Paul Batchelor, Head of Business Development, Europe at SUNRATE. "By partnering with Juniper, we are bringing together world-class travel technology and next-generation cross-border payment infrastructure to help travel businesses scale seamlessly worldwide."

Toni Reina, Partnerships Director at Juniper added: "We are pleased to partner with SUNRATE to offer our clients a more efficient, transparent and global way to manage supplier payments. Integrating SUNRATE's capabilities into our platform enhances the value we provide and strengthens our commitment to digital innovation."

This new cooperation is expected to be rolled out to customers progressively, with further product expansions planned throughout 2026 and beyond. As the travel ecosystem grows increasingly digital and interconnected, the collaboration is set to position both SUNRATE and Juniper to deliver end-to-end solutions that will streamline global bookings, supplier management and cross-border financial operations.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also the principal member of Mastercard, Visa, and UPI. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

About Juniper Travel Technology

Juniper Travel Technology is the leading global travel technology company offering the best online solutions to tour operators, wholesalers, destination management companies (DMCs), online travel agencies (OTAs), bed banks, airlines, and shipping companies, among others.

With more than 20 years of experience in the sector, Juniper Travel Technology has more than 550 clients who already trust its technology. In addition, it has the most extensive connectivity portfolio on the market, consisting of more than 1,500 XML integrations with external providers.

Its team of more than 400 professionals is highly specialized and committed to providing the highest quality service to its clients and suppliers. As a result, it has experienced significant growth in the market in recent years.

In recent years, they have expanded our business by acquiring leading travel tech companies to drive innovation in the evolving tourism industry: Dome Consulting, IST Cruise Tech, Lleego, RezMagic and Vervotech.

