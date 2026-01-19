HONG KONG, Jan 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), co-organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place on Monday, 26 and Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This year's AFF introduces a fresh perspective with the new tagline, 'Finance Empowering Business'. Under the theme 'Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape', the forum has invited over 140 financial officials, business leaders, and financial experts to serve as guest speakers, with expectations of attracting over 3,600 participants from more than 60 countries and regions.AFF aims to foster collaboration among attendees to navigate change and create win-win scenarios. Additionally, the inaugural Global Business Summit will be launched on the second day of the forum, focusing on the integration of finance and the real economy. This summit aligns with the recommendations of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, aiming to strengthen the foundation of the real economy, assist mainland enterprises in going global, and bring in international companies, while promoting Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international financial and commercial hub.Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, said, 'Amidst the current complexities of the international landscape, Hong Kong as a globally trusted international financial centre is committed to bridging the world and the Chinese Mainland. By gathering global financial and industry leaders, we will leverage their global vision and seasoned experience to optimise the strategic positioning of our industrial and financial supply chains from a global perspective with a view to achieving win-win outcomes. This year's forum also features specifically the gold market development with the inclusion of a dedicated discussion session, signing of a memorandum of understanding on gold market development, as well as unveiling the latest moves that will drive the construction of an international gold trading centre in Hong Kong. All these will showcase to the international community Hong Kong's advantages and immense potential in developing gold market while seeking collaborative opportunities. Furthermore, the inaugural Global Business Summit, coupled with AFF's unique deal-making, will exemplify how the financial services empower the real economy and highlight Hong Kong's function as an international financial centre in supporting the nation's high-quality development.'Maggie Ng, Asian Financial Forum Steering Committee Chairperson and HSBC Hong Kong CEO, said: 'We are pleased to welcome global leaders to this year's Asian Financial Forum. This gathering underscores Hong Kong's pivotal role as a leading international financial centre. Over 52,000 Chinese companies have extended their footprint outside of the Chinese Mainland. We see the internationalisation trend continuing. Hong Kong thrives as the China's gateway to the world ' supporting mainland firms going global, fueling innovation-driven growth and offering families unparalleled wealth management expertise.'Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, said: 'President Xi Jinping has emphasised the importance of financial services for the real economy, focusing on enhancing the capacity of the real economy to create value through capital flow and improved turnover rates. This year's Asian Financial Forum will stay closely aligned with market trends by introducing the inaugural 'Global Industry Summit', aiming to foster deep integration between the financial sector and high value industries, thus generating a strong multiplier effect that transforms capital into significant economic growth and drives industrial upgrading. This initiative aligns with the 15th Five-Year Plan by supporting China's commitment to high-level two-way opening, advancing the deep integration of finance, technological innovation, and industrial innovation, and facilitating the expansion of mainland enterprises internationally and attracting foreign companies, further leveraging Hong Kong's strengths as an international financial and commercial centre. The summit will feature support from several renowned brands, whose management teams will analyse future development trends across various industries, enabling the financial sector to provide tailored services that drive economic growth.'The first major international financial event of the year ' focusing on the latest economic conditions and financial developmentsThis year's AFF will feature a series of compelling speeches and discussion sessions. The forum includes an inaugural Global Business Summit, keynote speeches, luncheons and business breakfasts, policy dialogue and thematic workshops. These sessions will cover topics such as Global Economic Outlook, CIO Insights, Asset & Wealth Management, Trade Finance and Supply Chain, Family Office Ecosystem, Fintech, Pension and Endowment, and Gold Exchange.Two plenary sessions will be held on the first day of the forum. The first session will be hosted by Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government, bringing financial officials and leaders of international financial institutions together to analyse the latest macroeconomic landscape. Guest speakers include Zou Jiayi, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Scott Morris, Vice-President (East and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific) of the Asian Development Bank; Mehmet imek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of T'rkiye; and Klemen Bo'tjani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Slovenia.The second session will be hosted by Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer of Securities and Futures Commission, featuring representatives from regulatory bodies, central bank officials, and financial services leaders, including H.E. Waleed Saeed Abdul Salam Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of Securities and Commodities Authority of United Arab Emirates; Burkhard Balz, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank; Rhee Chang-yong, Governor of the Bank of Korea; Gokul Laroia, Chief Executive Officer Asia of Morgan Stanley; and Benjamin Hung, Chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Together, they will share insights on the latest monetary policies and regulatory directions.This year's keynote luncheon, a highlight of AFF, will once again feature a distinguished lineup of speakers to analyse global financial issues. Dr Jos' Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission, former Prime Minister of Portugal, and current Chairman of Goldman Sachs International Advisory Board, will deliver a keynote speech on Day 1 to share his insights on the current global landscape and macrolevel challenges. On the following day, Paul Polman, Business Leader, Investor, Philanthropist, who is dedicated to advocating for systemic change, climate action, and social equality, will be the keynote speaker and will share his 'Net Positive' corporate sustainability strategy, which he has championed in recent years, focusing on advancing sustainable development.The Global Economic Outlook will bring prominent leaders from financial institutions and corporations together, including Sir Douglas Flint, CBE, Chairman of Aberdeen Group plc; Kevin Sneader, President of Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan); Dr. Ridha Wirakusumah, Chief Executive Officer of the Indonesia Investment Authority; Professor Paolo Zannoni, Executive Deputy Chairman of Prada Group; and Dr Zhu Min, Member of the Senior Expert Advisory Committee of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. They will provide forecasts for the 2026 economic landscape and examine the profound impact of macroeconomic factors on the global economy.Panel Discussion on Asset and Wealth Management and CIO Insights will bring together numerous international financial experts. Participants include Fannie Wurtz, Head of Distribution & Wealth Division, ETFs & Index business lines, Chair of Asia at Amundi; Deborah Cunningham, Chief Investment Officer of Global Liquidity Markets at Federated Hermes; and Vincenzo Vedda, Chief Investment Officer & Member of the Executive Board at DWS Investment GmbH. Together, they will explore market trends, asset allocation strategies, and future investment opportunities, and offer forwardlooking perspectives for the industry.As demand for gold as a traditional safe-haven asset continues to rise, the latest Policy Address also proposed accelerating the establishment of an international gold trading market. Consequently, the first day of the forum will feature a Global Spectrum session on Gold Exchange. The session will feature insights from overseas experts including James Emmett, Chief Executive Officer of MKS PAMP SA; and David Tait, Chief Executive Officer of World Gold Council. These speakers will interpret the latest developments in international gold trading and explore strategies to reinforce Hong Kong's role as a global gold trading hub. The discussion will also focus on driving growth in trading, clearing, settlement, and related derivative services, providing the financial industry with new vitality.Inaugural Global Business Summit to explore industry prospects and opportunitiesThe first Global Business Summit will take place on the second day (27 January), co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, HKTDC, and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises. The summit will invite leaders from high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and technology, new consumer trends, biomedicine and healthcare, and green energy to explore how to leverage financial services to drive innovation and long-term growth. It will also address opportunities for Chinese Mainland enterprises to go global, as well as help international enterprises establish operations in the Chinese Mainland market. In the session Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global, Daniel Li, Vice Chairman, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group; Li Zhenguo, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, LONGi Green Energy Technology; and John Zhang, Chairman and President, Seres Group will share insights on leveraging Hong Kong as a platform for international business expansion. In the Strategic Collaboration for Shared Growth session, Liu Haoling, President of China Investment Corporation, will first deliver remarks. This will be followed by a discussion moderated by Lincoln Pan, Chief Executive Officer of the Jardine Matheson. He will be joined by Mohammed Mahfoodh Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp; Dr Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Infineon Technologies AG; Sjoerd Leenart, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific of JP Morgan; and Laust Bertelsen, Chief Executive Officer of Banking Circle, to discuss experiences entering the mainland market.Technological breakthroughs and developments in the biomedicine sector are critical drivers of the global economy. The summit has invited expert speakers to share their in-depth insights on industry advancements and analyse upcoming trends, providing the financial sector with opportunities to offer tailored services.The session on artificial intelligence and technology, along with robotics, will be chaired by Dr Allan Wong, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Vtech. Key speakers will include Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President and President of Cloud and Smart Industries Group of Tencent; and Dr Yao Maoqing, Senior Vice President, President, Embodied Intelligence BU of Zhiyuan Innovation (Shanghai) Technology.The Biomedicine and Healthcare session will include discussions with Paul Burton, Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of the Board Committee from Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited; Marc Horn, Executive Vice President of Merck Group and President, Merck China and Dai Hongbin, Vice Chairman of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., exploring the latest biomedical trends and industry challenges, as well as opportunities for innovation and collaboration.New FutureGreen Showcase to Explore Green Development OpportunitiesTo further promote collaboration, AFF will feature four exhibition areas, including the new FutureGreen showcase, FintechHK Start-up Salon, InnoVenture Salon, and Global Investment Zone, showcasing over 140 exhibitors such as Bank of China (Hong Kong), CICC, HSBC, Huatai Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, and knowledge partners EY. Global asset management firms Federated Hermes and E Fund Management will also participate for the first time, presenting a new generation of financial concepts and diverse investment opportunities. The new FutureGreen showcase will focus on green finance and technology, striving to connect funding with sustainable development.This year's forum will continue to facilitate substantial collaboration through the AFF Deal-making, programme co-organised with the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, to provide participants with insights into investment potentials and industry opportunities. Additionally, the Business Matching session will invite project owners from around the world to showcase quality initiatives in key sectors such as Environment, Energy and Clean Technology, Healthcare Technology, and Financial Technology, aiding participants in identifying market trends and expanding cross-industry investment opportunities.AFF opens International Financial Week, offering diverse Hong Kong experienceThe International Financial Week (IFW) 2026, lasting one week, will kick off with AFF on 26 January. This event marks Hong Kong's first major financial event of the year, aimed at assisting industry professionals in seizing opportunities and unlocking market potential. IFW will feature 15 partner activities covering a range of global financial and business topics, including ASEAN opportunities, asset and wealth management, and artificial intelligence.The summit is collaborating with multiple organisations to offer exclusive travel, cultural, and dining discounts for overseas participants. Highlights include a night tour with Hong Kong Big Bus Tours, arranged by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, a traditional sailing trip on the Aqua Luna, complimentary access to the Plaza Premium Lounge, and tickets to the Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ Museum. Additionally, attendees can enjoy dining discounts at venues such as the Lan Kwai Fong Group and Hong Kong Bankers Club, along with Happy Wednesday hosted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.WebsitesAsian Financial Forum: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/enProgramme: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/en/programmeSpeaker list: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/en/speakersPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/3NRAgr5Joining today's press conference for the 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) were: Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government (centre); Maggie Ng, Chairperson of the Asian Financial Forum Steering Committee, and HSBC Hong Kong's Chief Executive Officer and Head of Retail Banking and Wealth (second right); Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC (second left); Jack Chan, EY China Chairman, EY Greater China Regional Managing Partner and Knowledge Partner of the AFF (far right); and Dr Jimmy Chiang, Deputy Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (far left)Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, stated that this year's Asian Financial Forum, themed 'Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape', will gather global financial and political leaders to support Hong Kong in fully leveraging its strengths as an international financial centreMaggie Ng, Asian Financial Forum Steering Committee Chairperson and HSBC Hong Kong CEO, shared insights on the global financial landscape in 2026, investment prospects, and key regions driving economic growthPatrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, announced that this year's AFF will introduce the inaugural Global Business Summit, aiming to deepen the financial sector's integration with high-value industries, creating a powerful multiplier effect that transforms capital into significantly greater economic growth and industry upgradingJack Chan, EY China Chairman, EY Greater China Regional Managing Partner and Knowledge Partner of the AFF, said that a joint market survey conducted by the HKTDC and EY will be released on the first day of the forum. The survey will examine how businesses and financial leaders are responding to disruptive challenges.Media enquiriesYuan Tung Financial RelationsLousie Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 serena.hm.cheung.hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.