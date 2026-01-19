Czechia's solar market slowed in 2025, largely due to a downturn in residential deployments. The country's solar association says that while it remains to be seen if the rate of installations will pick up this year, significant growth is expected in the storage market.Czechia deployed 696 MW of solar in 2025, according to figures released by Czech solar association Solární Asociace. The figure is down on the 967 MW added in 2024 and takes cumulative capacity to around 5.5 GW. Solární Asociace attributes the decline to a slowdown in residential solar installations. There were 17,391 fewer residential ...

