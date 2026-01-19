Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the promotion of Kim Schumacher to Head of General Property in Germany.

"Kim brings deep property and technical lines expertise to her new leadership role. She also shares our commitment to delivering excellent insurance and service to our customers and brokers and delivering on our 'CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT' philosophy from underwriting through claims," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI.

Kim joined BHSI in 2024 as Senior Property Underwriter. She has nearly 20 years of insurance industry experience, much of it focused on complex property and technical lines risks. She continues to be based in Hamburg and is reached at kim.schumacher@bhspecialty.com.

In Germany, BHSI provides all risk and technical property insurance, including machinery breakdown and Difference in Conditions/Difference in Limits, and specialty property coverages including terrorism, cyber, contingent business interruption and BH FastCAT parametric insurance solutions.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114457549/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937