Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr Graham Douglas Paterson, Director of the Company, has purchased 3,128 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Mr Graham Douglas Paterson holds 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.