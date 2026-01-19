Palm Beach County, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Building on more than two decades of trusted craftsmanship across Florida, MTD Painting & Construction announced today a strategic rollout of new large-scale projects throughout Palm Beach County beginning in 2026. The expansion reflects growing demand from HOAs, commercial property owners, healthcare facilities, and public institutions seeking reliable, long-term partners for painting, restoration, and construction services.





MTD Painting & Construction

With active restoration projects already underway at high-profile properties across the region, MTD continues to strengthen its presence by delivering technically precise work, clear communication, and a partnership-first approach that protects property value and minimizes disruption.

Active Palm Beach County & Regional Projects Include:

Health Care District of Palm Beach County - Skilled Nursing Center (EJ Edward J. Healey Facility): Comprehensive restoration services supporting long-term facility durability and patient-focused environments

Delray Harbor Club - 1035 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL: Large-scale restoration project enhancing a landmark waterfront property

The Visions Condominium - 4000 N Hwy A1A, Fort Pierce, FL: Exterior restoration focused on structural integrity and coastal protection

"These projects represent the kind of responsibility we take seriously," said Luis Carlos Bello, Co-Owner and President of MTD Painting & Construction.

"We don't approach buildings as contracts, we approach them as long-term investments for the people who live, work, heal, and learn inside them. Our belief system is simple: do the work right, communicate clearly, stand behind what you build, and treat every community like it's family. That's how trust is earned, and that's why our partners stay with us year after year."

A Partner-Driven Approach for Palm Beach County Properties

MTD's continued growth in Palm Beach County is rooted in its reputation as more than a contractor. HOAs, commercial operators, healthcare administrators, and school board leaders choose MTD for its ability to manage complex scopes while maintaining accountability, safety, and transparency.

The company's services include:

HOA & Commercial Painting - Architectural and protective coating systems designed for Florida's climate

Restoration Services - Concrete repair, stucco restoration, façade rehabilitation, and waterproofing

Construction & Improvements - Renovations, unit refreshes, drywall, and structural repairs

New Construction Support - Finish and specialty services aligned with engineered specifications

Each project is guided by licensed professionals, experienced field teams, and a process built around scheduling discipline and resident-focused coordination.

Why Property Leaders Choose MTD

For decision-makers managing large properties and public facilities, reliability is non-negotiable. MTD's 20-year evolution-from a small subcontractor to a full-service licensed contractor-has been shaped by one principle: partnership over transactions.

MTD is known for:

Consistent on-time project delivery

Clear, proactive communication with boards and stakeholders

Technical expertise in Florida-specific building challenges

A family-driven culture that values trust, unity, and accountability

As Palm Beach County continues to grow and modernize, MTD is positioned to support communities with the craftsmanship and professionalism required to protect long-term asset value.

"Expansion isn't about chasing volume," Bello added. "It's about showing up consistently, doing the work with integrity, and being the contractor people trust when the stakes are high. That's the role we're proud to play across Palm Beach County."

About MTD Painting & Construction

Founded in 2005, MTD Painting & Construction is a Florida-licensed contractor specializing in painting, restoration, waterproofing, and construction services for HOAs, commercial properties, healthcare facilities, and public institutions. Built on family values and over 20 years of hands-on experience, MTD partners with clients to protect, enhance, and extend the life of the spaces where people live, work, and thrive.

