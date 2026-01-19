DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GISG LN) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.8398 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2961456 CODE: GISG LN ISIN: LU1910940425 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910940425 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GISG LN LEI Code: 549300ODFD1H906T6128 Sequence No.: 415375 EQS News ID: 2262110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262110&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)