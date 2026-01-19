UAB NFQ Technologies: NFQ Technologies reports growing need for technology and AI in women's sports

Drawing on experience with global sports organisations, the company points to digital platforms and AI as key enablers of scalable fan engagement in women's sports

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UAB NFQ Technologies, a digital engineering and product development company with experience across international sports - including Premier League Productions and Euroleague Basketball - highlights a growing need for technology and AI as women's sports scale across markets.

"In women's sports, the need for technology and AI is no longer optional," said Ruta Januleviciene, Head of Business Unit at UAB NFQ Technologies. "As audiences and commercial expectations rise, these tools are becoming essential for managing growth, ensuring consistent delivery and demonstrating commercial value at scale - particularly as audiences grow faster than traditional operating models were designed to support."

According to McKinsey's analysis of the US women's sports market, revenues in women's sports grew 4.5 times faster than in men's sports between 2022 and 2024. In the UK, the Women's Sport Trust said domestic women's sport delivered its most-watched year on record in 2024, and reported that women's sport viewing also hit new highs in 2025, with 357 million viewing hours from January to September across free-to-air and pay-TV.

As audiences grow, expectations around broadcast quality, digital access and relevant content are also increasing, while sponsors are seeking clearer insights into fan engagement and performance. However, many clubs and rights holders continue to operate with fragmented technology environments, with fan data spread across ticketing systems, mobile apps, streaming platforms and social channels.

"Sports organisations collect large amounts of data, but much of it remains disconnected," Januleviciene said. "And the lack of a unified view of the fan makes it harder to personalise engagement and consistently measure what is driving growth and commercial value."

With fan data often spread across multiple systems, many organisations are now prioritising platform integration to create a single, usable view of the fan - a foundation that also makes AI far more effective in day-to-day operations.

Industry specialists point to AI as a practical solution, particularly for women's sports organisations operating with more limited resources. AI-powered tools are already being used to automate highlight creation, organise match footage, analyse fan behaviour and localise content for different markets.

"For many women's teams, the challenge is not ambition or competitiveness, but resources," Januleviciene added. "AI helps level the playing field by allowing organisations to produce more content, analyse data and deliver personalised fan experiences without the budgets traditionally required."

According to her, organisations need to engage fans consistently and support partners with better data.

"Technology and AI make that possible in a scalable and efficient way," Januleviciene said.

About NFQ Technologies

NFQ Technologies is an international technology advisory and engineering company supporting organisations across sport, entertainment, e-commerce, logistics, travel, AI-driven sectors, and other industries. www.nfq.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833684/NFQ_Technologies_Ruta_Januleviciene.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nfq-technologies-reports-growing-need-for-technology-and-ai-in-womens-sports-302662669.html