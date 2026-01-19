San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - MightyCall, a leading provider of outbound call center software for mid-sized businesses, today announced the launch of its next-generation Answering Machine Detection (AMD) feature powered by AI. MightyCall's AI has been trained and engineered specifically for answering machine detection. It hits 97% accuracy and filters out voicemail in under three seconds, keeping agents connected to real people faster.





What do businesses get with AI Answering Machine Detection?

Answering machines and voicemail often consume valuable time, especially in high-volume call center environments. That reduces efficiency and inflates operational costs. MightyCall's new AI AMD addresses these challenges with a detection accuracy rate of 97% - the highest in the industry in less than 3 seconds. All that helps to optimize agent talk time.

"We're incredibly proud of what our team achieved here. By developing a dedicated AI model with 97% accuracy, we're raising the bar for answering machine detection. This innovation directly supports our customers, helping their teams reach more real people, faster," said Dmitri Lepikhov, CEO at MightyCall

Key benefits of MightyCall's AI AMD include:

Saving agents' time by minimizing calls to voicemail and answering machines.

Boosting overall agent morale and effectiveness by prioritizing live calls.

Providing detailed reporting on call outcomes to improve campaign management.

Making setup and integration simple to ensure a smooth transition into existing workflows.

About MightyCall

MightyCall combines professional call center software with user-friendly features designed for medium-sized businesses. Offering a rich set of call center features, including predictive dialers, call routing, and reporting, MightyCall allows teams to better connect with customers, streamline workflows, and drive growth. For more information, visit: www.mightycall.com.

