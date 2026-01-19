The Abu Dhabi-based developer has secured $225 million ($193.6 million) for the development of a 300 MW solar plant linked to 75 MWh of energy storage in Uzbekistan, as part of its commitment to deploy 2 GW of renewables in the country.Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has announced reaching financial close on a 300 MW solar plus 75 MWh battery energy storage project in Uzbekistan. Masdar is set to design, build and operate the Guzar solar-plus-storage project, to be located in the southern Kashkadarya region, under a public-private partnership agreement with JSC National Electric Grid ...

