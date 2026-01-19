BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Markets December was a strong month for the mining sector, driven by robust performance from the precious metals complex, lithium, nickel and copper. Positive sentiment was further supported by signs of moderating cost inflation for mining companies, easing monetary policy and strong metals demand across precious and base metals. Gold rose 3.0% in December, starting at US$4,200/oz and ending at US$4,325/oz. Early gains were fuelled by a weaker U.S. dollar, strong ETF demand, and the Fed's 25bps rate cut, while mid-month momentum reflected escalating U.S.-Venezuela tensions. Prices peaked near US$4,550/oz before Christmas on safe-haven buying, then eased as CME raised margin requirements and year-end profit taking weighed on liquidity. Significant moves were observed in the silver market, with the spot premium on the Shanghai Gold Exchange widening relative to COMEX futures and LBMA spot prices. This was driven by robust demand for physically-backed silver ETFs, silver's designation as a critical mineral in the U.S., new export controls in China, and sustained positive industrial demand from sectors such as solar, electric vehicles, and AI applications. Copper prices rose by 10.9% over the month to US$12,453/tonne, underpinned by sustained demand from electrification, renewable energy projects and AI data centre buildouts, coupled with supply constraints from declining ore grades and operational disruptions. The U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut of 25bps in December and a broader weakening of the U.S. dollar, which fell 1.1%, further supported the copper price. Bulk commodities posted modest gains, with iron ore (62% Fe) up 1.9%, reflecting a modest improvement in Chinese steel demand amid property sector challenges. Industrial activity in China expanded driven primarily by an increase in domestic orders, as the Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose from 49.9 in November to 50.1 in December. Outlook Our outlook for the mining sector remains constructive across most commodities, with particular strength in gold, copper, and aluminium. Copper demand is set to accelerate, driven by electrification, rising power needs, the build-out of data centres tied to artificial intelligence adoption, and the broader energy transition. Supply constraints persist, as operational disruptions at existing mines and multi-decade lead times for new projects continue to underpin structural deficits in the base metal. Aluminium faces a global supply deficit due to European production cuts and Chinese capacity limits, amid strong demand from construction and autos. Falling U.S. interest rates should boost metal demand. Lower rates enhance the appeal of non-yielding metals like gold and silver and reduce financing costs for industrial and green energy projects. This dynamic is reinforced by a weaker U.S. dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable, further supporting demand and prices. Resource nationalism and geopolitical tensions have become critical drivers of metal demand, shifting priorities from cost efficiency to strategic security. Governments and companies are focused on securing mineral supply, with many building strategic stockpiles of critical metals to mitigate future supply shocks and protectionist trade measures. Mining companies remain committed to capital discipline, emphasizing cost control and operational efficiency, which supports free cash flow margins. Rather than investing aggressively in production growth, miners are prioritizing debt reduction, cost optimization, and shareholder returns. This approach limits new supply and encourages a 'buy versus build' strategy to secure access to mining assets, creating opportunities for M&A activity that could benefit select players. Lastly, we see an exciting outlook for gold producer earnings and it is our largest sub-sector exposure today. Our outlook for gold over the next 12 months is that it continues to trend higher, albeit at a more moderate pace relative to 2025. The structural drivers of gold for 2025 remain in place in 2026, including high government debt-to-GDP ratios and subsequent currency aversion trade, elevated geopolitical risks and strong central bank purchases. Looking ahead, share price performance among gold miners will be driven more by company-specific actions in our view, such as disciplined capital allocation, strategic growth, and cost control, rather than just gold price sensitivity, which shaped the story in 2025. We continue to position our portfolio to capture companies that demonstrate sustainable growth, extend mine life, and prioritize shareholder returns.