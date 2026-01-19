Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold And First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Sign Memorandum of Understanding

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun ("FNNND") in relation to FNNND's governance role on a future mine development on the Rogue Project as well as Snowline's ongoing exploration programs and environmental & engineering studies in the Traditional Territory of FNNND. The MOU was signed in Mayo, Yukon on January 17, 2026, by Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline, and Chief Dawna Hope of FNNND.

Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline, commented: "We are honoured and grateful to take this step forward with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. This MOU reflects shared values and Snowline's commitment to environmental stewardship, operational integrity, and creating economic opportunity. It provides us with a clear framework for moving forward respectfully and responsibly within FNNND Traditional Territory while strengthening the foundation for open and effective communication. We look forward to continuing this work together in a way that supports FNNND Citizens, respects the land, and helps create meaningful long-term value."

Dawna Hope, Chief of FNNND, commented: "We are very excited about this MOU with Snowline, and what it embodies in terms of a new relationship with mining companies on our Traditional Territory. FNNND has never been opposed to mining - our community depends on opportunities for economic development. We only want to ensure development happens in a good way, respectful of our rights and ways of living. Development needs to be sustainable, for FNNND Citizens, all people who call the Yukon home, and for all who rely on these lands and waters. This MOU with Snowline reflects that. It respects our inherent and Treaty-enshrined role as stewards of our Traditional Territory. We are pleased to be working together with Snowline in a good way, and we hope this sets a precedent for other operators."

FNNND Council stated: "This MOU marks a significant step towards a new chapter of mining in the Yukon, in which First Nations' right to govern our own Traditional Territories is upheld," FNNND Council stated. "Further, this agreement symbolizes a path forward in which First Nations and mining operators can work in collaboration towards mining activity that is mutually beneficial while still upholding First Nations' rights, and the well-being of the land, water, wildlife, and people."

Figure 1 - On January 17, 2026, the Snowline Gold team, together with the Chief and Council members of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, participated in a historic ceremony marking the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU establishes a framework for ongoing engagement and consultation between Snowline and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun.

Figure 2 - CEO & Director, Scott Berdahl and Chief Dawna Hope of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, during the signing, reflecting the strong and collaborative relationship between Snowline and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun.

The MOU provides for a process of ongoing engagement and consultation between Snowline and FNNND. Key aspects of the MOU include:

Requirement for FNNND's free, prior, and informed consent before the construction of a mine at the Rogue Project.

Commitment to complying with the FNNND Mining Policy for activities on the FNNND Traditional Territory.

Commitment to establish a mutually beneficial, cooperative, and productive working relationship between FNNND and Snowline.

A foundation set for future advanced agreements between the parties, as set out in the FNNND Mining Policy.

Commitment to direct involvement of FNNND Citizens to support and inform FNNND's decision-making process on the Rogue Project.

Capacity funding provision for continued engagement with FNNND and collaboration on environmental and rights-related studies in the Rogue Project region.

This inaugural agreement is based on FNNND's Mining Policy, which creates a framework for how FNNND intends and expects to work with Snowline in FNNND Traditional Territory.

ABOUT THE FIRST NATION OF NA-CHO NYÄK DUN

FNNND represents the most northerly community of the Northern Tutchone language and culture group. In the Northern Tutchone language, Na-Cho Nyäk Dun means the People of where the Big Waters converge. FNNND Traditional Territory covers over 160,000 km2, of which approximately 130,000 km2 lies within what is now the Yukon Territory. Within the Yukon Territory, the FNNND Traditional Territory stretches from Fort McPherson in the north to the South MacMillan River and Pelly River in the south, and from the Dempster Highway in the west all the way to the border with the Northwest Territories and beyond.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company advancing its Valley gold deposit ("Valley") - a large, near surface gold discovery located on its Rogue Project in the southeastern eastern part of the FNNND Traditional Territory - while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets. Results of a recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Valley indicate its potential to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The PEA is supported by a recent Technical Report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects standards, available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website www.snowlinegold.com.

