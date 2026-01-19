Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest nine drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

25-3552-51 - 80m step-out SW of massive sulphide zone, within the Ballywire discovery: 29.9m of 15.3% Zn+Pb (9.7% Zn and 5.5% Pb), 552 g/t Ag and 0.67% Cu (from 339m downhole depth); including 3.8m of 27.9% Zn+Pb (23.5% Zn and 4.4% Pb), 82 g/t Ag ; and 8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb (10.4% Zn and 7.8% Pb), 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu , 0.18% Sb , incl. 1.3m of 23.0% Zn+Pb (12.4% Zn and 10.6% Pb), 4260 g/t Ag and 4.58% Cu, 0.46% Sb

25-468-19 - new significantly mineralized zone in a 400m gap between two previously drilled holes along a drill fence at the SW portion of the Ballywire discovery: 32.3m of 3.0% Zn+Pb (2.4% Zn, 0.5% Pb), 11 g/t Ag (from 446m downhole), including 2.9m of 6.7% Zn+Pb (5.3% Zn, 1.3% Pb), 55 g/t Ag ; and 2.8m of 6.0% Zn+Pb (4.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb), 23 g/t Ag ; and 2.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb (6.6% Zn, 0.7% Pb), 7 g/t Ag; and 2.7m of 5.2% Zn+Pb (4.4% Zn, 0.8% Pb), 10 g/t Ag



"Today's results represent our best hole to date since inception of the Company back in 2015," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Hole 25-3552-51 intersected nearly 30m of excellent zinc and lead grades, including over eight metres of spectacular silver numbers, up to 4,260 g/t, coincident with very strong copper and antimony concentrations. The interval is hosted within a bedding-parallel massive sulphide zone interpreted to be close to true width. Importantly, this hole surprised to the upside, showing a previously unexpected 80m extension of the massive sulphide zone towards the SW, opening new expansion potential in this area. Importantly, this hole continues further down to test the Deeper Cu-Ag target below today's interval. That work is ongoing with assays pending."

"Today's other key development is the discovery of a significant new zone at the SW-end of the current discovery. Hole 25-468-19 intersected over 32m of mineralization, hosting four intervals, each nearly three metres thick, grading robust zinc-lead and silver. This new zone is 295m SSE of previously intersected high-grade mineralization, adding evidence of significant mineralization south of, and potentially parallel to, the current discovery trend. Follow-up drilling here is underway."

"Overall, significant expansion of massive sulphide lenses plus new zones of mineralization to the SW, demonstrate that Ballywire's exploration upside continues to ramp up. With a robust treasury and our most ambitious drilling campaign to date - four rigs turning at Ballywire - we are poised to continue unlocking this discovery's full potential over the coming months."

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' Showing 25-3552-51 at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/280764_4dd86c3f147aba22_002full.jpg

Note: True thickness of the mineralized intervals in hole 25-3552-51 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90-100%

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing New Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/280764_4dd86c3f147aba22_003full.jpg

Note: Historic hole 00-468-5 (containing 3.8m of 109 g/t Ag and 0.43% Cu) is located approx. 80m to NNW of 25-468-19, however its location is uncertain by +/-50m and it is therefore excluded from the cross-section in Exhibit 4

Exhibit 3. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-51 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 25-3552-51 319.52 331.51 11.99 2.03 0.51 2.53 10.1 0.01 - Incl. 324.20 329.66 5.46 2.87 0.64 3.50 12.1 0.01 - Incl. 324.20 325.05 0.85 6.86 1.30 8.16 24.7 0.01 - Incl. 328.78 329.66 0.88 4.96 1.76 6.72 27.7 0.01 0.01 And 338.83 368.70 29.87 9.74 5.52 15.26 552.3 0.67 0.06 Incl. 339.78 343.53 3.75 23.47 4.41 27.88 82.5 0.04 0.02 Incl. 339.78 342.58 2.80 26.14 4.93 31.07 90.2 0.05 0.02 And 350.96 357.52 6.56 7.74 10.09 17.82 144.8 0.12 0.01 Incl. 354.72 357.52 2.80 5.12 16.76 21.89 248.0 0.24 0.02 Incl. 356.57 357.52 0.95 3.63 13.05 16.68 435.0 0.51 0.03 And 358.48 366.91 8.43 10.40 7.84 18.24 1,775.6 2.21 0.18 Incl. 363.13 365.35 2.22 16.72 13.16 29.88 3,365.6 3.71 0.36 Incl. 364.08 365.35 1.27 12.40 10.55 22.95 4,260.0 4.58 0.46 Note: True thickness of the mineralized intervals in hole 25-3552-51 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90-100%; "-" means less than 0.01%

Exhibit 4. Cross-Section B-B' of 25-468-17, -19, -20 and -21 (and Historic/Previously Reported Holes)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/280764_4dd86c3f147aba22_004full.jpg

Note: True thickness of the mineralized intervals in hole 25-468-17, -19, -20 and -21 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 85-95%, 90-100%, 90-100% and 90-100%, respectively; historic hole 00-468-5 (containing 3.8m of 109 g/t Ag and 0.43% Cu) is located approx. 80m to NNW of 25-468-19, however its location is uncertain by +/-50m and it is therefore excluded from above cross-section

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 73 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent nine holes (25-468-17, -19, -20, -21; 25-3552-43, -46, -48, -49 and -51) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 6).

Assays from today's drill holes are summarized above and below. Today's results from 25-3552-51 are partial and limited to only high-grade mineralization within the Waulsortian Limestone, however, samples from above and below today's results, are in progress with assays pending. Mineralization reported today consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with the Cu-Ag bearing zones also containing chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite.

Exhibit 5. Summary of Assays from 25-468-17, -19, -20 and -21 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 25-468-17 265.87 304.55 38.68 0.13 0.14 0.27 1.7 Incl. 265.87 282.38 16.51 0.25 0.05 0.31 1.4 Incl. 276.85 277.81 0.96 1.72 0.18 1.90 5.5 And 287.83 296.23 8.40 0.02 0.46 0.49 3.7 Incl. 290.58 291.56 0.98 0.06 1.87 1.93 10.2 25-468-19 445.67 477.94 32.27 2.44 0.54 2.97 11.4 Incl. 446.62 451.40 4.78 3.58 0.88 4.46 36.8 Incl. 448.52 451.40 2.88 5.32 1.34 6.66 55.4 Incl. 449.48 450.45 0.97 7.27 2.85 10.12 104.0 And 456.17 461.82 5.65 3.32 1.12 4.44 15.3 Incl. 458.11 460.88 2.77 3.98 2.00 5.98 22.8 Incl. 459.01 459.93 0.92 5.35 2.17 7.52 33.6 And 465.63 468.46 2.83 6.65 0.70 7.35 7.1 Incl. 467.52 468.46 0.94 11.15 1.53 12.68 8.0 And 475.20 477.94 2.74 4.38 0.79 5.17 10.2 Incl. 477.10 477.94 0.84 5.21 1.80 7.01 20.5 25-468-20 210.27 235.04 24.77 0.71 0.13 0.84 4.9 Incl. 223.22 231.47 8.25 1.41 0.21 1.62 9.0 Incl. 225.10 231.47 6.37 1.49 0.21 1.71 6.7 Incl. 228.77 231.47 2.70 2.06 0.32 2.38 8.6 Incl. 230.56 231.47 0.91 4.04 0.51 4.55 14.2 25-468-21 186.71 189.52 2.81 2.68 0.52 3.20 10.0 Incl. 188.24 189.52 1.28 3.98 0.54 4.52 12.9 Incl. 189.22 189.52 0.30 3.70 0.76 4.46 23.8 And 230.54 267.62 37.08 0.11 0.02 0.13 0.3 Note: True thickness of the mineralized intervals in hole 25-468-17, -19, -20 and -21 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 85-95%, 90-100%, 90-100% and 90-100%, respectively

In addition to the above descriptions, note that 25-468-17, -20 and -21 have successfully intersected mineralization approximately 230m NNE of previously known mineralization (see G11-468-01 in Exhibit 4). This shows that mineralization has now been intercepted over a down-dip distance of greater than 1,050m along this section. Given the large step-out distances between holes, it is possible that high-grade zones of massive sulphide remain to be discovered. Hence, closer spaced drilling along this section is now ongoing.

Almost two kilometres to the NE of the drill holes reported above, a fence of four holes was drilled approximately 200m NE of previous drilling (see Exhibit 2), each intersecting visible mineralization:

25-3552-43 - 3.2m of 0.06% Zn+Pb (0.05% Zn and 0.01% Pb) (from 207m downhole), including 1.2m of 0.11% Zn+Pb (0.10% Zn and 0.01% Pb)

25-3552-46 - 2.9m of 0.22% Zn+Pb (0.17% Zn and 0.05% Pb) (from 261m downhole), including 1.0m of 0.35% Zn+Pb (0.27% Zn and 0.08% Pb)

25-3552-48 - 23.5m of 0.18% (0.08% Zn and 0.10% Pb), 1.4 g/t Ag (from 294m downhole), including 1.8m of 0.39% Zn+Pb (0.03% Zn and 0.36% Pb), 8.7 g/t Ag and 1.8m of 0.65% Zn+Pb (0.61% Zn and 0.04% Pb), 0.7 g/t Ag

25-3552-49 - 4.7m of 0.22% Zn+Pb (0.11% Zn and 0.11% Pb), 0.9 g/t Ag (from 365m downhole), including 0.9m of 0.49% Zn+Pb (0.21% Zn and 0.28% Pb) and 1.9 g/t Ag

Drilling at Ballywire re-started in early January after the Christmas break. Four rigs are currently drilling at Ballywire, with the aim of completing over 20,000m in Ireland in 2026 (approx. 85% of which is planned at Ballywire). Currently, eleven (11) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed), in progress and/or about to be drilled. These are shown in Exhibit 2, including: (i) four holes collared on the fence hosting today's 25-468-19 results; (ii) one hole testing down-dip of today's 25-3552-51 results; (iii) three holes planned in a fan pattern immediately SE of 25-3552-39; (iv) two holes drilling approx. 400m SE of 25-3552-49; and (v) one hole testing 300m NE of the above drilling, testing the 'D' gravity-high anomaly (see Exhibit 2 and 6).

Exhibit 6. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/280764_4dd86c3f147aba22_005full.jpg

Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date

Notes to Exhibit 7: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Exhibit 7. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/280764_4dd86c3f147aba22_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.10m to 1.69m with an average (over 571 samples) of 0.93m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTCQB: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

29.9m of 15.3% Zn+Pb, 552 g/t Ag and 0.67% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.8% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (13.7%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Appendix. Continuous Assay Results from Key Interval at 25-3552-51 at Ballywire

From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 338.83 339.78 0.95 3.62 0.36 3.98 10.9 0.01 - 339.78 340.71 0.93 24.00 4.19 28.19 72.0 0.03 0.01 340.71 341.62 0.91 28.80 2.63 31.43 65.7 0.04 0.01 341.62 342.58 0.96 25.70 7.82 33.52 131.0 0.07 0.03 342.58 343.53 0.95 15.60 2.87 18.47 59.7 0.03 0.01 343.53 344.43 0.90 4.19 0.63 4.82 10.9 0.01 - 344.43 345.37 0.94 5.55 3.04 8.59 42.6 0.01 0.01 345.37 346.30 0.93 8.98 0.73 9.71 15.4 0.01 - 346.30 347.19 0.89 8.40 1.13 9.53 17.6 0.02 - 347.19 348.15 0.96 3.95 0.08 4.03 2.5 - - 348.15 349.10 0.95 5.40 0.19 5.59 4.0 0.01 - 349.10 349.98 0.88 3.71 0.10 3.81 4.3 0.01 - 349.98 350.96 0.98 3.74 0.31 4.05 7.6 0.01 - 350.96 351.83 0.87 18.25 2.43 20.68 67.2 0.06 0.01 351.83 352.45 0.62 2.06 0.24 2.30 17.4 0.02 - 352.45 353.74 1.29 12.10 8.30 20.40 93.4 0.04 0.01 353.74 354.72 0.98 3.72 6.38 10.10 66.7 0.03 0.01 354.72 355.66 0.94 2.04 12.45 14.49 68.8 0.03 0.01 355.66 356.57 0.91 9.86 25.10 34.96 238.0 0.16 0.02 356.57 357.52 0.95 3.63 13.05 16.68 435.0 0.51 0.03 357.52 358.48 0.96 2.01 4.39 6.40 75.7 0.06 0.01 358.48 359.42 0.94 3.24 2.97 6.21 1430.0 2.12 0.12 359.42 360.33 0.91 6.20 6.06 12.26 1485.0 2.28 0.12 360.33 361.25 0.92 10.45 10.30 20.75 1995.0 3.24 0.19 361.25 362.22 0.97 8.94 8.24 17.18 463.0 0.55 0.04 362.22 363.13 0.91 8.50 6.20 14.70 929.0 1.19 0.08 363.13 364.08 0.95 22.50 16.65 39.15 2170.0 2.54 0.24 364.08 365.35 1.27 12.40 10.55 22.95 4260.0 4.58 0.46 365.35 365.96 0.61 7.25 0.80 8.05 108.0 0.06 0.01 365.96 366.91 0.95 12.05 5.22 17.27 1690.0 1.82 0.21 366.91 368.12 1.21 15.00 4.22 19.22 67.3 0.10 0.01 368.12 368.70 0.58 0.69 1.11 1.80 13.7 0.01 - Note: Above table shows each individual sample interval (i.e. not summarized); "-" means less than 0.01%; core photos will be made available at www.groupelevenresources.com in due course

________________________

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2024)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280764

Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.