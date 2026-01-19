Marrakech, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Horizon Morocco announced the upcoming presentation of The Valley - Private Residences, a residential development shaped through a collaborative process that integrates artistic direction into the planning and design of a real estate project. The presentation is scheduled for January 26 and will take place along the Route de l'Ourika, a residential corridor located south of Marrakech that has seen continued development activity in recent years.





The Valley is planned as a collection of 50 villas arranged within a unified site framework. The development was conceived through an approach in which an artist participated directly in design discussions alongside the development and architectural teams. This involvement influenced decisions related to spatial composition, material selection, and the relationship between built structures and the surrounding landscape. The process reflects a model where artistic perspective is incorporated during early planning stages rather than applied after construction parameters are established.

Architectural planning for the project emphasizes open interior layouts, transitional indoor-outdoor spaces, and consistent engagement with natural light. Structural elements were designed to support visual continuity between private living areas and shared outdoor environments. Traditional architectural references were studied and adapted to align with contemporary construction methods and long-term residential use. Materials and finishes were selected to reflect regional building practices while maintaining uniformity across the development.





The site plan includes shared spaces intended for everyday residential use. A central water feature functions as a spatial reference point and organizes circulation throughout the property. Several villas are positioned to provide direct access to this shared area, reinforcing connections between private residences and communal outdoor space. Additional structures within the site are designated for dining, work, and wellness-related activities, all incorporated as fixed components of the residential layout.

The Valley was planned as a private residential environment rather than a hospitality or short-stay concept. Infrastructure was designed to support long-term occupancy, with attention given to circulation, privacy, and access to shared facilities. Rooftop terraces were included as part of each residence, extending living areas and supporting engagement with the surrounding landscape and climate conditions.





The development follows an earlier residential project delivered by Horizon Morocco and reflects an evolution in planning methodology based on previous experience. While maintaining continuity in infrastructure planning and community layout, The Valley introduces a distinct architectural and spatial identity developed through the artist-led collaboration. Lessons from earlier projects informed decisions related to scale, shared amenities, and integration of communal spaces.

The project is scheduled for phased development, with delivery planned for mid-2028. The January presentation will outline the planning process, site organization, and residential framework established for the project.

About Horizon Morocco:

Horizon Morocco is a real estate development company focused on residential projects in Morocco. The company develops planned residential environments that integrate architectural design, shared infrastructure, and long-term occupancy considerations. Horizon Morocco's work emphasizes structured planning, site-specific design approaches, and the coordination of multidisciplinary inputs throughout the development process.

