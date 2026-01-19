The Polish Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Association (PSFiME) says proposed changes to Poland's energy law could impose high upfront costs on developers, raising market entry barriers and unfairly favouring large, well-capitalized players.From ESS News Poland's solar and energy storage industry is raising the alarm towards a draft amendment to the country's energy law that could stall new renewable energy projects and undermine private investment, especially from domestic players. The concerns focus on draft legislation UC84, which would change the rules for connecting renewable energy projects ...

