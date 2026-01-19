Bybit Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy for New Users With 97,200 USDT Reward Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a new user-exclusive campaign Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy , offering participants the opportunity to earn rewards from a total pool of 97,200 USDT by completing a series of introductory tasks.

The campaign highlights Bybit Fiat, a service designed to give users access to more than 300 cryptocurrencies using local fiat currencies. Through supported channels such as P2P Trading, Fiat Deposit and One-Click Buy, users can purchase major digital assets including USDT, BTC and ETH, as well as explore popular altcoins such as DOGE, LAYER and MNT. Bybit P2P is positioned as a fast and streamlined option for peer-to-peer crypto transactions.

Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy is available exclusively to new users who register and complete Identity Verification Level 1 during the event period, which runs from Jan. 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. UTC through April 15, 2026, at 11 p.m. UTC. Eligible participants can earn Lucky Draw tickets by completing a set of predefined deposit, payment and trading tasks available through the Bybit Rewards Hub.

The tasks include depositing a minimum of 20 USDT via qualifying fiat or P2P channels, spending at least 25 USDT using Bybit Pay, and executing trades totaling 100 USDT across spot and derivatives markets. Each completed task grants Lucky Draw tickets, with each ticket representing one entry into a weekly draw for USDT rewards.

Lucky Draw rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and may be fully allocated before the scheduled end of the campaign. Rewards are credited to eligible users' Rewards Hub accounts within 14 working days after the event concludes and must be manually claimed.

Disclaimer: Participation is subject to regional and regulatory restrictions. Users residing in the European Economic Area are not eligible to register for events or receive rewards, and participants from India, Vietnam and the Philippines are excluded from receiving rewards related to Bybit Pay tasks. Additional country and regional restrictions apply in accordance with Bybit policies.

Bybit / CryptoArk

