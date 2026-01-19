Noctiluca is a dynamic advanced materials company specialising in OLED materials for displays and other photonics applications. It has a growing base of engagements with key players globally and is now seeing a significant acceleration driven by the breakthrough performance of its NCEIL-4 material, which has shown a 100% improvement in OLED lifetime across multiple applications. Noctiluca is working with eight of the top 10 display manufacturers, the most advanced being a joint development project with Guangdong Juhua (TCL Group) and the world's largest telecommunications equipment vendor, which has progressed quickly to pre-production testing. The company appears to be on course to deliver a significant inflection in operationally leveraged growth from 2028.

