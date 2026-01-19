China's PV manufacturing sector is operating at full capacity ahead of an April 1 export tax change, contributing to module price increases of 20% to 30% in parts of the supply chain and raising risks for price-sensitive European commercial and utility-scale projects in early 2026.I'd like to start the new solar year with a brief overview. 2026 is already shaping up to be a year of radical change, and this trend shows no sign of slowing. Last year ended relatively quietly, particularly in terms of module prices, which remained largely stable for months. With the December holidays, the sector ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...