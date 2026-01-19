AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Resources Applies for Additional Contiguous Mineral Tenure at Koocanusa Project, Southwestern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Aeonian Resources Ltd. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") (TSX.V:ALTN) is pleased to announce a strategic expansion of its Koocanusa Project in southwestern British Columbia through applications for four additional contiguous mineral tenure blocks. The newly staked ground captures interpreted extensions of multiple sediment-hosted copper targets and will significantly strengthen Aeonian's control over a district scale copper system ahead of its inaugural drill program planned to commence March 2026.

Highlights

Aeonian has applied for four additional contiguous mineral tenure blocks at the Koocanusa Project, expanding its land position over prospective Creston Formation stratigraphy analogous to Montana's Revett Formation, host to large sediment-hosted copper deposits.

This is a low cost, strategic land acquisition that, once granted, would expand the Koocanusa Project to approximately 352 km², and further consolidate Aeonian's district scale prospective sediment-hosted copper footprint.

These additional claims were delineated during 2025 airborne geophysical data interpretation, which identified anomalies extending along strike and potentially down-dip from existing surface targets interpreted as mineralized upwelling zones related to faulting and stratigraphic traps residing beneath younger cover.

Multiple drill ready targets are already permitted, including Yahk West, Yahk East, Jake, and Gilnockie, supporting near term, efficient exploration advancement on these newly staked adjacent target areas.

This is a strategic expansion ahead of commencement of Aeonian's inaugural drill program planned for March 2026, providing increased flexibility in targeting and prudent exploration planning.

Andrew Randell, P.Geo., President and CEO of Aeonian, commented: "These tenure applications represent a highly strategic and low cost opportunity to expand our footprint over a compelling regional Sed-Cu play. The geophysical signatures identified to the west of our current claims are consistent with the structural and stratigraphic controls we are targeting at Koocanusa. Securing this ground will position Aeonian to fully capture the upside of the system as we move into drill testing, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and long term growth potential."

The newly applied-for claims are located along the western side of the current Koocanusa Project boundary (Figure 1) and expand the land position over prospective stratigraphy within the Creston Formation, which is considered analogous to the Revett Formation that hosts several large sediment-hosted copper ("Sed-Cu") deposits in Montana, USA.

Figure 1. Koocanusa Project Expanded Land Position

The four additional claim blocks were defined based on interpretations of airborne geophysical survey data collected in 2025 by Precision Geosurveys. The data identified geophysical anomalies that appear to extend along strike and potentially down dip from known target areas within the existing Koocanusa Project. The anomalies are interpreted to be consistent with possible mineralized upwelling zones associated with fault structures or stratigraphic traps within the Creston Formation that are currently obscured beneath younger lithologies.

Once granted, the additional mineral tenure will increase the total size of the Koocanusa Project to approximately 352 square kilometres, further consolidating Aeonian's district scale land position over a highly prospective Sed-Cu system. Securing this ground in advance of planned drill testing is expected to provide greater flexibility in targeting and exploration planning as the Company advances toward its inaugural drill program, anticipated to commence in March 2026 (see December 8, 2025, news release).

Aeonian Retains Terra Exploration Consulting for Corporate Communications

The Company also announces that it has engaged (the "Engagement") Terra Exploration Consulting ("Terra"), an arm's length Vancouver based corporate communications and advisory firm led by Sharyn Alexander, to provide corporate communications and marketing, investor engagement, event coordination, and corporate strategy advisory services. Terra's head office is located at 1055 West Georgia Street, 1500 Royal Centre, PO Box 11117, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7 and can be reached at sharyn@terraconsulting.ca.

Ms. Alexander brings more than 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, with a background that combines technical expertise with corporate development, strategy, and investor-facing communications. Her approach focuses on translating complex geological and exploration data into clear, practical messaging that helps investors understand progress, strategy, and long term value.

The Engagement is on a month-to-month basis and, and as consideration for the services contemplated thereunder, the Company will pay Terra a monthly fee of $5,000. Terra has advised Aeonian that neither it nor any of its principals owns any securities of the Company. The Engagement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Regulatory and Tenure Disclaimer

The mineral tenure referenced in this news release consists of applications only. Granting of the mineral claims is subject to completion of statutory processes, including consultation with affected First Nations and approval by the BC Mineral Titles Office. There is no certainty that the mineral tenure applications will be granted as applied for, or at all. Aeonian is committed to responsible exploration and maintains a collaborative, respectful approach to engagement with local Indigenous Nations as it advances exploration activities in the region.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing a new copper district in southeastern British Columbia. Its flagship Koocanusa Copper Project lies within the Purcell Basin, part of the same geological belt that hosts major sediment-hosted copper deposits across the border in Montana. Aeonian has outlined a 50 km fertile corridor with multiple drill ready targets supported by strong geochemical and geophysical data. With multi-year permits, strong Indigenous partnerships, and a disciplined, science-driven approach, Aeonian is well positioned for near term copper discovery in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.aeonianresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to proposed land acquisition described herein, the Engagement and the terms and benefits thereof, and the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will notprove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonianhas attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

