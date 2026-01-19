Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Baschuk to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Baschuk brings a rare blend of geologic expertise and transaction-oriented insight to the board of ICG. His more than 40-year career includes significant experience as a geologist, an investment banker and mining analyst, with a particular focus on small to mid-cap precious metal explorers, developers and producers across the Americas and West Africa.

Gary's early career with Barrick Gold included a broad spectrum of responsibilities, from greenfield exploration to development and production roles, including at the Holt-McDermott mine in Ontario and the Rodeo/Griffin underground operation, part of the Meikle-Goldstrike complex in Nevada, where he led the design and interpretation of geophysical and geochemical programs, plus detailed geological and geotechnical mapping. He later oversaw key components of the Rodeo Underground Project, which was delivered on schedule and under budget. Gary also managed a Barrick-backed exploration company in Spain targeting Carlin-type systems beneath historic workings, experience that aligns directly with ICG's focus on high-quality, structurally controlled precious metals systems. Gary holds a BSc in Geology (Specialist) from the University of Toronto, is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and a member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, credentials that will support rigorous technical governance and disciplined growth as ICG advances its portfolio.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Baschuk to ICG's Board of Directors," commented Jeff Swinoga, Chair of the Boad of ICG. "Gary adds meaningful strength to our board as we look to unlock the full potential of our Tuscarora District in Nevada. His experience on the ground, and technical knowledge of the area, will be a valuable resource as we commence our Phase 1 exploration program."

Correction to January 12, 2026 News Release

The Company wishes to clarify a typographical error contained in its news release dated January 12, 2026. In that release, the Company stated that "the private placement consisted of 10,007,325 common shares of the Company issued at a price of $0.15 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,501,09.75." Whereas the correct figure is total gross proceeds of $1,501,098.75. All other information in the original news release remains unchanged.

About the ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. Upon closing of the transaction to acquire Tuscarora from American Pacific Mining, ICG will control 100% of the approximately 8,000-acre land package, which has had extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

