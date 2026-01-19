Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Stefano Somma, Néstor Álvarez, and Jordan Quinn to its Advisory Board.

"We welcome Stefano, Néstor, and Jordan to Libra. Each advisor will bring their own unique skillsets, rounding out our Advisory Board with deep rooted expertise in geology across Canada and South America, as well as marketing and social media," said Koby Kushner, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Libra.

Stefano Somma is the Chief Executive Officer of 10 Bagger Stocks Corporation, a leading platform delivering financial news, investment education, and insights tailored to Canadian investors. With a strongly bullish outlook on Canadian equities, Stefano began his personal investing journey in 2014 and has since built a respected voice in the Canadian financial community, helping retail and institutional audiences identify high-growth opportunities. Mr. Somma joins the Advisory Board of Libra to provide strategic guidance in marketing, investor communications, and capital markets outreach. His deep understanding of Canadian investor sentiment and digital engagement strategies will support the company's efforts to expand awareness and build lasting shareholder value in the critical energy metals sector.

Néstor Álvarez is a highly respect geologist, based out of Brazil, with over 35 years of experience in exploration, project evaluation, and mine production across Latin America and Canada. Mr. Álvarez holds a Geological Sciences Degree with a specialization in Mineral Deposits from the University of San Luis, Argentina, and has a proven track record of major discoveries, including the Morro Verde sedimentary-hosted phosphate deposit in Brazil as Chief Geologist and later Vice President of Exploration and Production at Frontera Minerals, as well as the significant El Quevar epithermal silver deposit in Argentina during his tenure as Regional Manager for Apex Silver Mines/Golden Minerals Corp. Mr. Álvarez's expertise spans diverse geological models such as orogenic gold, epithermal, porphyry copper-gold, sedimentary-hosted phosphates, graphite, and critical minerals projects, including hard-rock lithium. Mr. Álvarez joins the Advisory Board of Libra to provide strategic guidance on exploration, target generation, and resource development in Brazil and beyond, leveraging his deep regional knowledge to advance the company's portfolio of lithium, graphite, and other critical energy metals projects.

Jordan Quinn is the Director of Exploration at Nemo Resource Group ("Nemo"), where he oversees exploration strategy, project acquisition, and technical operations. With a decade of experience spanning major mining producers and junior exploration, Jordan brings a balanced perspective to project development. Prior to joining Nemo, Jordan served as a Senior Geologist at Fladgate Exploration. There, he successfully planned and executed large-scale exploration programs across Ontario and Quebec, managing everything from grassroots prospecting and drone geophysics to complex drill campaigns. He combines this "boots-on-the-ground" expertise with high-level skills in 3D modeling and project management to deliver discovery-focused results. His background also includes production geology roles with Newmont and Barrick, providing him with a strong foundation in mine operations and grade control at world-class projects.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and Soules Bay-Caron (SBC) projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership of another four lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

