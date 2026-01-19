Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Relief AI Inc. (the "Company "or "Relief AI") (www.reliefai.ca), developer of the leading-edge workplace well-being platform naia, which identifies and assists professionals address early signs of workplace burnout, is proud to announce its sponsorship of World Cup Champion and Olympic hopeful Johannes "Hansi" Lochner, Germany's elite bobsleigh athlete. As part of this collaboration, Lochner has adopted naia by Relief AI as a core component of his mental training and performance preparation as he sets his sights on success at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

naia by Relief AI is an early assessment and support platform designed to identify indicators of workplace stress, anxiety, and burnout through structured, AI-assisted interactions. Unlike reactive solutions, naia focuses on prevention and early identification, offering organizations a scalable tool to support employee well-being while maintaining privacy, professionalism, and compliance. When signs of elevated distress are detected, naia guides users toward appropriate next steps and encourages timely access to human support resources when needed.

This partnership highlights naia's near-universal applicability for anyone seeking to improve their mental resilience, focus, and well-being, from professionals navigating the demands of the workplace to elite athletes performing at the highest levels on the world stage. By integrating naia into his training regimen, Lochner joins a growing community of high performers who recognize that mental readiness is as critical as physical conditioning.

Johannes "Hansi" Lochner is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished bobsleigh pilots of his generation, with multiple World Cup victories and international podium finishes. Competing at the highest level demands exceptional mental clarity, emotional regulation, and decision-making under extreme pressure. naia supports these demands by providing early insight into stress indicators, empowering users to proactively manage mental well-being before challenges escalate.

Johannes Lochner, (German Bobsleigh World Champion):

"As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to unlock those last percentages of performance. The RELIEF stress-prevention check provides me with a precise analysis of my individual stressors and drivers. These results are directly integrated into the AI coach naia and available to me anytime. The decisive advantage: I don't have to wait for fixed coaching sessions - I can use naia around the clock, exactly when I need it. Whether in the middle of a stressful competition or in preparation, naia understands my language, summarizes my thoughts with precision, and delivers clear, logical solutions. This gives me immediate decision support, stabilizes me mentally, and secures my performance capacity. For me, that is an invaluable competitive edge at the world's top level."

"With naia I have round-the-clock access to evidence-based coaching, exactly when it matters in competition or training. The app understands me immediately, provides clear, actionable pathways, and helps me make the right decisions under pressure. That gives me a real competitive advantage at world-class level."

"Elite sport and the modern workplace share a common reality: sustained pressure, high expectations, and the need to perform consistently," said Paul Pint, Chief Executive Officer of Relief AI. "We are honoured to support Hansi Lochner as he prepares for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy. His adoption of naia demonstrates that mental well-being is not a sign of weakness-it is a competitive advantage. At Relief AI, our mission is to bring the same level of proactive mental support used by world-class athletes into organizations, helping teams thrive before stress becomes burnout.

The principles that make naia valuable for elite athletes-self-awareness, emotional regulation, and structured reflection-are the same principles that drive healthier, more productive workplaces. As organizations worldwide grapple with rising absenteeism, disengagement, and mental well-being related productivity losses, Relief AI provides a forward-looking solution that aligns performance with care.'

Frank Scheelen, Founder of SCHEELEN AG., remarked: "High performance, whether in sport or business, is never accidental. It is the result of intentional development of mindset, resilience, and self-regulation. Tools like naia create awareness early, allowing individuals and organizations to address stress constructively. Supporting an athlete like Hansi Lochner highlights how mental well-being principles translate seamlessly from elite sport to sustainable workplace performance."

"As we wish Hansi every success in Milano-Cortina, we also reaffirm our commitment to organizations and individuals everywhere," added Pint. "Performance and well-being are not competing priorities. With the right tools, they reinforce one another. "Relief AI looks forward to supporting Johannes "Hansi" Lochner throughout the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games, while continuing to deliver innovative mental well-being solutions that help workplaces and high performers alike reach their full potential.

About Relief AI Inc.

Relief AI is a leading-edge workplace well-being platform designed specifically to identify and help employees address early signs of workplace burnout. Relief AI is powered by N.A.I.A. (Neuro Artificial Intelligence Avatar), a robust, fully interactive, artificial intelligence created human avatar, incorporating over a decade worth of data and knowledge from over 150 therapists, doctors, and life coaches already in its proprietary model. Relief AI was developed based on the work of the Scheelen Group, a Central European pioneer in coaching and behavior analysis, that has been in operation for over 25 years as a leader in the field of company employee, leadership, and mental health solutions. The robust processes and analytical tools and solutions with the company are accredited and award winning across central Europe.





