Ozmo and NCTC Collaborate to Make Advanced Support Solutions Available to Member Companies Across America

With the partnership, NCTC's 650 member companies will gain access to Ozmo's industry-proven customer support solutions, historically used by tier one telecom providers.

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Ozmo , the leading provider of enterprise tech support solutions, today announced a new partnership with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), making Ozmo's best-in-class broadband and mobile support tools available to more than 650 independent communication service providers across North America and U.S. territories.

Through this new partnership agreement, NCTC members, which collectively connect one-third of U.S. households and businesses, will gain access to Ozmo's industry-proven consumer and agent-facing support solutions, historically used by tier one telecom providers.

"This partnership ensures that the same tools used by the largest names in telecom are now available to the independent providers powering communities across North America," said Aaron Herrington, co-founder and chief growth officer at Ozmo. "We're excited to support NCTC members in delivering faster, more effective support and improving the overall customer experience."

Under the terms of the agreement, Ozmo will provide scalable solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of NCTC's member companies to support their video, broadband and mobile services. Ozmo's support tools will empower members to deliver consistent, high-quality support experiences across their subscriber base. These solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction across the board.

The offering includes AI-powered conversational support, interactive training content, virtual devices and app simulations, providing flexible tools that help support teams and end users resolve issues quickly.

For NCTC member companies launching an MVNO service - or looking to enhance an existing one - Ozmo provides a unique library of virtual devices and support tools that cover the entire North American mobile phone market, enabling accurate, efficient support across a wide range of devices and platforms.

This partnership reflects a shared dedication to modernizing tech support for today's communications providers and delivering a best-in-class user experience. By collaborating, Ozmo and NCTC are equipping independent operators with the advanced tools and technologies needed to deliver more streamlined service, drive customer loyalty and stay competitive in fast-changing competitive markets.

About Ozmo

Ozmo is a leading provider of enterprise tech support solutions, empowering organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With a focus on seamless issue resolution, extensible answers and customer satisfaction, Ozmo revolutionizes the way companies provide support in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of nearly 650 independent cable and broadband operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories. The NCTC negotiates content, connectivity and technology solutions for its member companies that create operational efficiencies, new products and revenue streams for sustainable growth. For more information, visit nctconline.org .

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ozmo-and-nctc-collaborate-to-make-advanced-support-solutions-avai-1054899