Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealFlow Events: HomeDiv(SM) a division of IMEX USA, Inc. is Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / HomeDivSM is a pre-purchase, zero-down mortgage guarantee that turns credit-worthy renters into homeowners, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28th and 29th, 2026.

Steven Rosamilia, CEO of HomeDivSM will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about HomeDivSM at: https://homediv.com

Event Details:
? Conference: 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference
? Venue: The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa
? Location: Atlantic City, NJ
? Date: January 28th-29th, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the HomeDivSM management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About HomeDivSM:

What makes HomeDivSM different is how it underwrites and how it's funded. Instead of relying only on FICO, it uses proven alternative data - rent, utilities, telecom, and cash-flow history - to identify "invisible prime" borrowers who are safer than their scores suggest, then backs that risk with conservatively sized capital and reserves invested in Treasuries. That means investors see a large, recurring-revenue opportunity with strong downside protection; regulators see a prudently capitalized guarantor aligned with housing-access goals; and advocacy groups see a transparent, capped equity-share structure that lets families buy homes they'd otherwise never reach, while still keeping the vast majority of the long-term wealth they build.

Media Contact:
Marsha McNair
Head of Media Relations
mmcnair@homediv.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/homedivsm-a-division-of-imex-usa-inc.-is-presenting-at-the-3rd-a-1115978

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.