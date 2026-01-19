DealFlow Events: HomeDiv(SM) a division of IMEX USA, Inc. is Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / HomeDivSM is a pre-purchase, zero-down mortgage guarantee that turns credit-worthy renters into homeowners, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28th and 29th, 2026.

Steven Rosamilia, CEO of HomeDivSM will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about HomeDivSM at: https://homediv.com

Event Details:

? Conference: 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

? Venue: The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

? Location: Atlantic City, NJ

? Date: January 28th-29th, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the HomeDivSM management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About HomeDivSM:

What makes HomeDivSM different is how it underwrites and how it's funded. Instead of relying only on FICO, it uses proven alternative data - rent, utilities, telecom, and cash-flow history - to identify "invisible prime" borrowers who are safer than their scores suggest, then backs that risk with conservatively sized capital and reserves invested in Treasuries. That means investors see a large, recurring-revenue opportunity with strong downside protection; regulators see a prudently capitalized guarantor aligned with housing-access goals; and advocacy groups see a transparent, capped equity-share structure that lets families buy homes they'd otherwise never reach, while still keeping the vast majority of the long-term wealth they build.

Media Contact:

Marsha McNair

Head of Media Relations

mmcnair@homediv.com

